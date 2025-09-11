Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, British Columbia – September 11, 2025 – Rio Silver Inc. (“Rio Silver” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) announces private placement of units. Rio Silver Inc. has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 13 million units at $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1.3-million.

Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at 15 cents per share for three years from closing. If, following the final closing date of the private placement, the company's common shares close at or above 25 cents on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other exchange on which the shares may trade) for 15 consecutive trading days, the company may accelerate the warrant expiry date by issuing a news release. The warrants would then expire 30 days from the date of that notice.

The private placements may be closed in one or more tranches subject to conditional approval from the TSX-V.

Subject to compliance with applicable laws and TSX-V approval, the company may pay a finder's fee or commission of up to 8 per cent and issue 8% brokers warrants to persons who assist in the introduction of investors to the company, which without limiting the foregoing may include cash, common shares and warrants, or a combination thereof.

The gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the units, excluding warrant proceeds, will be used for exploration and development of the company's projects in Peru and for general working capital purposes.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver is a resource development company that has been selectively identifying and acquiring precious metal assets that are anticipated to produce near term cashflow to best assist the Company’s exploration / development plans, in a non-dilutive, shareholder-friendly way. We remain ever impressed and optimistic by the resilience and ingenuity of our host country as Peru continues to endorse supportive mining policies and continued growth, as evident by the continuing investment being witnessed throughout Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RIO SILVER INC.

Chris Verrico

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

