Augmenta Unveils Comprehensive Agentic Design Environment, Making AI-Powered Design a Reality for Electrical Contractors

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmenta, the leading spatial AI design platform for construction, today announced transformative updates to the Augmenta Construction Platform (ACP). The enhanced platform, unveiled ahead of NECA 2025 Chicago, is a fully agentic design environment capable of automating electrical raceway routing and coordination. The comprehensive updates revolutionize the user experience through enhanced schedule creation capabilities, intelligent routing guidance, and improved solution inspection tools. These breakthrough enhancements make ACP substantially easier and faster to use, and enable it to generate designs that more closely meet strict project requirements.

The construction industry is grappling with a massive labor shortage, increasing project complexity, and explosive demand for mission-critical facilities such as data centers - all while navigating fragmented workflows and manual modeling processes that don’t scale. For instance, bottlenecks in electrical engineering design can cost data center developers as much as $14.2 million per month in delays, lost revenue and cost overruns. Now more than ever electrical design teams need a contractor-grade automation platform that can handle the complexity of electrical routing and coordination.

ACP is now that platform with a complete and comprehensive workflow designed to help electrical contractors do more with less. The latest features provide a more intuitive, powerful, and seamless experience, including:

Schedule Creation: Real-time conduit and feeder schedule creation and validation automatically verifies sources and destinations then links schedule entries to Revit elements. This feature cuts reconciliation time from days to minutes, preventing mistakes from missed conduit runs and eliminating costly schedule-to-model mismatches. Guidance Enhancements: "Preferred Route Boxes" drawn directly in Revit act as a magnet for the platform's routing, guiding preferred pathways. This gives contractors intuitive control over routing without sacrificing ACP's efficient, clash-avoiding capabilities. Solution Inspection: In-Revit visual analysis tools color-code conduit runs by source, destination, or other parameters, making complex model review easy. This streamlines the QA/QC process, enabling faster design reviews and modifications, which is critical for complex, multi-tiered electrical systems found in data centers.



"Today’s ACP is a direct result of our close collaboration with our clients on the front lines—the electrical contractors and engineers who are racing to meet unprecedented demand,” said Aaron Szymanski, co-founder and CPO of Augmenta. “This platform is everything they need to cut their BIM modeling time in half and take on more work, all while accelerating project delivery and enabling rapid value-engineering for their hyperscale clients."

This is just another step in Augmenta’s journey to pioneer the use of spatial AI for the built environment. By automating the most time-consuming pieces of the electrical design puzzle, what previously took contractors 1.5-2 months per phase can now be completed in days. Next, Augmenta will expand its capabilities to include tooling for the mechanical and plumbing trades in pursuit of a better, more efficient and sustainable built environment for everyone.

The company will be showcasing ACP at upcoming industry events, including:

NECA (Sept. 12-15, 2025, Chicago, Booth #3320)

(Sept. 12-15, 2025, Chicago, Booth #3320) Autodesk University (Sept. 15-18, Nashville, Booth #411)

(Sept. 15-18, Nashville, Booth #411) IEC SPARK (Sept. 26-28, Phoenix, Booth #424).



Visit https://www.augmenta.ai/ to learn more.

About Augmenta

Augmenta provides AI software for the AEC industry that automates the sustainable design of buildings to deliver greater efficiencies and cost savings at scale. The company’s future roadmap includes delivering a new generation of design tools that fully automate the design of buildings. Founded by pioneers of Generative Design at Autodesk, Augmenta is based in Toronto, Canada. To learn more, visit www.augmenta.ai/ .