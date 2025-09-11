ARA to Highlight Defense Solutions at 2025 AUSA Annual Meeting

Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA), a leader in advanced defense solutions, will showcase its latest technologies at the 2025 Association of the United States Army’s (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place Oct. 13-15 in Washington, D.C. Visitors can connect with ARA experts and experience hands-on demonstrations in Booth 407.

The AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition is the premier land power exposition and professional development forum in North America that connects military leaders, industry innovators, policymakers, and international delegations. This year’s expo theme is “Agile, Adaptive, Lethal: Winning at the Pace of Change.”

For more than 45 years, ARA has delivered science and engineering solutions to challenging problems of national importance. Today, many of these innovations are poised to directly support the U.S. Army’s modernization priorities, providing agile, cost-effective, field-ready capabilities to meet the future demands of an evolving threat landscape.

ARA technologies featured at AUSA 2025 will include:

Sapper – High-mobility, autonomous-ready tracked or wheeled platform with modular payloads to support a range of missions.

Switchback – Collaborative small robotic system for stealth operations, enabling fast and efficient unmanned off-road mobility.

ArmorPulse – Expandable wireless data transfer solution for predictive logistics and sustainment.

N-Drive Autonomy – Scalable autonomy technology enabling operations across all terrains, including GPS-denied environments.

ARA Edge Node – Ruggedized compute, storage, and networking capability at the tactical edge.

Virtual Integration and Simulation Environment (VISE) – Realistic stress-testing environment for off-road autonomous systems.

ACME Tech – Additive construction technology for building mobility and countermobility structures in contested environments.

AutoDoc – Commercial-off-the-shelf sensor solutions used in conjunction with advanced algorithms and AI-driven biometrics for autonomous casualty care.

Digital Hardware-in-the-Loop (HWIL) – Radiofrequency (RF) testing solution that enables system evaluation in simulated environments without compromising sensitive data.

Cyber Operations Lethality and Effectiveness (COLE) – Mission planning tool providing decision-makers with critical insights to estimate cyberspace operations effects for targeting, weaponeering, and planning.

With its 2025 theme, “ARA – Where Innovation Gets Fielded,” ARA reaffirms its commitment to delivering solutions that give soldiers the tactical edge they need to succeed in complex operational environments.

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,300 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

