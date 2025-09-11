MKS Inc. Releases 2025 Environmental, Social, Governance Report

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today released its 2025 Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Report, which highlights MKS’ continued commitment to ESG issues.

“Responsible business practices are central to how we operate at MKS,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of MKS. “This report highlights the meaningful progress we’ve made and reflects our ongoing commitment to embedding sustainability across our organization.”

The report details the progress MKS has made toward the achievement of its key ESG objectives. Highlights include:

We continued to expand our use of renewable energy in 2024 through strategic procurement of renewable electricity. Notably, we doubled the share of renewable electricity at three of our sites in Massachusetts, USA. Additionally, we installed an 8,000 square-meter solar photovoltaic rooftop system at our Guangzhou, China facility, which is expected to supply up to 75% of the site’s annual energy needs. These efforts contributed to an overall reduction of 365 metric tons of CO₂e in 2024 compared to 2023, further supporting our commitment to reduce our combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% by 2030, using 2022 as our baseline, in alignment with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) criteria.

We built on our previous Scope 3 screenings by completing, for the first time, a consolidated Scope 3 emissions inventory. This included key categories such as Category 1: Purchased Goods and Services and Category 11: Use of Sold Products, along with other material Scope 3 categories. 1

In 2024, we conducted nearly 6,000 safety walks and achieved a 37% reduction in recordable injury cases compared to 2023, reflecting our continued focus on workplace safety and proactive risk mitigation.

We continued to strengthen workplace connection and inclusivity, achieving a record 88% participation rate in our fourth annual global employee engagement survey. This high level of engagement reflects our employees’ strong willingness to share their perspectives and their trust that leadership listens and acts on their feedback.

Our sustainability efforts continued to be recognized in 2024, including receiving a “Low” ESG Risk Rating from Sustainalytics, being named to Newsweek and Statista’s annual list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, and, for the third consecutive year, being honored as one of the Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report.



The report is available to view here and includes relevant disclosures related to The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) standards.

1 See 2025 ESG Report, Appendix: Environmental Data for more details on our calculation of Scope 3 emissions. Our chemicals business is excluded from Category 11 in accordance with current guidance for the chemicals sector.

