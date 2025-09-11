Philadelphia Eagles Legend Seth Joyner Partners with Recovery Unplugged to Amplify Mental Health and Addiction Awareness

Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Unplugged is proud to announce a new partnership with Seth Joyner, former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker and current Eagles content creator, to shine a spotlight on the importance of mental health and addiction access. Joyner, a beloved figure in Philadelphia sports and a voice of strength and resilience, is joining forces with Recovery Unplugged to raise awareness about the services and support available to those struggling. Through his platform and influence, Joyner aims to break stigma and encourage individuals and families to seek the help they need.

As part of this collaboration, Joyner will appear alongside Recovery Unplugged at the upcoming Break-a-Club Memorial Golf Outing in Jackson, NJ, where he’ll be featured in the long drive competition. His involvement underscores the unifying message of teamwork, perseverance, and support—on and off the field. Recovery Unplugged integrates music into evidence-based care for substance use and mental health, creating a unique pathway for sustainable recovery. By partnering with Joyner, the organization hopes to connect with communities across Philadelphia and beyond, reminding people that healing is possible and help is available.

About Recovery Unplugged

Recovery Unplugged is a national behavioral health provider offering treatment for addiction and mental health disorders. With locations across the country, Recovery Unplugged uses music to help clients access, express, and resolve the emotions at the heart of their struggles while providing comprehensive, evidence-based care.