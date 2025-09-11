Update on the Increasing Value in Globex

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide an update on our financial portfolio, option/royalty portfolio and property portfolio. Globex has a financial portfolio totalling approximately $34.73 million, has a royalty portfolio totalling 110 royalties of which 61 cover gold projects, has a property portfolio (100% owned for the most part) of which 80 are gold focused and six (6) of the total are currently under option to partners. The non gold focused properties and royalties cover a range of metals and materials, including silica, rare earths, nickel, copper, lithium, antimony and more. Option payments and property sale payments received to-date in 2025 total $ 3.65 million in cash and $666,895 in shares. Globex expenses all of its exploration costs on its projects and therefore does not build up significant book values on any of the assets.

The highlights of this update are as follows:

The Globex financial portfolio has appreciated 8% to $34.73 million since the end of Q2/25.

since the end of Q2/25. The royalty portfolio continues to gain value through the drill bit on royalty properties such as the Kewagama Claims which are part of Radisson’s high grade gold O’Brien project. Cartier Resources has commenced environmental baseline work at the Cadillac gold project along with a 100,000-metre drill program, covering in part Globex royalty claims.

Globex continues to add new option deals. Option Agreement partners have been actively drilling and increasing resources such as Antimony Resources at the Bald Hill antimony project and Emperor Resources doubling the resource at the Duquesne West gold project.

Consolidated ownership on the Blackcliff gold property from 50% to 100%.

Staked the Salt Spring gold property in Arizona.



Financial Portfolio

The past year has seen a 45% or US$1,133 per ounce increase in the gold price along with an 86% increase in the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index, Globex Mining is up 69% since this time last year illustrating the incredible leverage to the gold price which can be attained. However, since the end of Q2/2025 the gold price is up 8.6%, and one of our bigger holdings Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. is up 29.8%, while Globex has only moved up only 3% in that same period.

Exhibit 1. Globex Financial Portfolio Changes

2025-09-08 2025-06-30

change %

Cash and Cash Equivalent $ 9,110,828.00 $ 9,993,197.00 -9% Bonds and Similar $ 10,046,409.00 $ 9,559,269.00 5% Senior Precious Metal Equities $ 10,883,604.00 $ 9,082,741.00 20% Other Mining Equities $ 4,684,319.00 $ 3,643,041.50 29% Total:

$ 34,725,160.00 $ 32,278,248.50 8%

The Globex Financial Portfolio as of September 8th is valued at approximately $34.73 million (Exhibit 1), up 8% from the end of June 2025. In the portfolio the senior liquid precious metal names make up approximately 31% of the portfolio, including 23,215 Agnico Eagle Mines shares, 100,785 Pan American Silver Corp. shares and 20,000 Alamos Gold shares, 13% of the portfolio is in the junior and mid-tier gold and other commodity mining names, 29% is in fixed income debt instruments and approximately 26% is in cash. The biggest mover over the past 2 1/3 months has been the more junior mining names, which are up as a group 29% in that period. It is extremely good to see the juniors starting to perform as they have been underperforming in this gold cycle. The Globex portfolio is highly leveraged to precious metal prices but has strong non mining safe backing in cash and fixed income. Globex actively manages this portfolio to maximize returns. We believe the Globex financial portfolio together with the exploration property and royalty asset portfolio provides significant leverage for the underlying Globex share price. In particular they provide strong leverage to metal prices when our partners spend money to advance both our Royalty properties and Optioned properties.

Royalty Portfolio

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. reported the results of a PEA on its O’Brien property where Globex has a 2% NSR on the Kewagama claims. Radisson stated that “A 2% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) is applied on gold production on certain claims on the eastern most portion of the property in favour of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc., covering 22% of the scheduled gold production .” See Globex press release dated July 10, 2025 for details.

reported the results of a PEA on its O’Brien property where Globex has a 2% NSR on the Kewagama claims. Radisson stated that .” See Globex press release dated July 10, 2025 for details. Radisson also reported new drilling (not in PEA) on the Globex Kewagama royalty claims (the eastern portion of the O’Brien Property) with high grade gold intercepts both shallowly intersected and to depth. This should be favourable for Globex as Radisson continues to drill the property with four drills. See Globex press release dated September 9, 2025 for details.

also reported new drilling (not in PEA) on the Globex Kewagama royalty claims (the eastern portion of the O’Brien Property) with high grade gold intercepts both shallowly intersected and to depth. This should be favourable for Globex as Radisson continues to drill the property with four drills. See Globex press release dated September 9, 2025 for details. Cerrado Gold Inc. announced that they are advancing the Feasibility study of the Mont Sorcier Iron Ore deposit in Quebec, where Globex holds a 1% GMR. At the Mont Sorcier high-purity iron project, detailed metallurgical test work and flow sheet design continued during the quarter. All key workstreams are now engaged and the Company has commenced an infill drill program to update sufficient resources to the Proven and Probable categories as required to support the ongoing feasibility. Assay results remain pending at this time. See Globex press release dated July 17, 2025 for details.

announced that they are advancing the Feasibility study of the Mont Sorcier Iron Ore deposit in Quebec, where Globex holds a 1% GMR. At the Mont Sorcier high-purity iron project, detailed metallurgical test work and flow sheet design continued during the quarter. All key workstreams are now engaged and the Company has commenced an infill drill program to update sufficient resources to the Proven and Probable categories as required to support the ongoing feasibility. Assay results remain pending at this time. See Globex press release dated July 17, 2025 for details. Cartier Resources Inc. on August 28, 2025 announced the start of an ambitious 100,000 metre drill program over the next 18 months on its Cadillac property. The Cadillac property covers the Chimo gold deposit and also covers Globex Mining’s Nordeau West, Nordeau East and Matchi Manitou royalty claims. Globex has a 2-3% GMR on its royalty claims across a large portion of the Cartier’s Cadillac property covering a portion of the Nordeau West deposit but not covering the larger Chimo Deposit. The Cartier drilling program is 67% targeting brownfield growth and 33% targeting greenfield targets. On September 9, 2025 Cartier announced that it had begun initial environmental baseline studies at the Cadillac property. In 2022 Cartier released a Mineral Resource estimate for Chimo and Nordeau West in the indicated category of 7,128,00 tonnes grading 3.1 g/t gold for 720,000 ounces of gold and in the inferred category totalling 8,475,000 tonnes grading 2.75 g/t Gold for 1,633,000 ounces of gold contained. See Cartier Press release dated August 28, 2025 and September 9,2025 and Globex press release dated April 17, 2023 for details.

Optioned Property Portfolio (100% owned Globex properties: Option to Purchase Agreements with Partners)

Antimony Resources Corp. intersected high grade Antimony in Massive Stibnite on the Bald Hill Project in New Brunswick. See Globex Press release dated August 28, 2025 for details.

intersected high grade Antimony in Massive Stibnite on the Bald Hill Project in New Brunswick. See Globex Press release dated August 28, 2025 for details. Emperor Metals Inc. announced an Inferred Mineral Resource of 26.9 million tonnes containing 1.46 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.69 grams per metric tonne gold at the Duquesne West project in Quebec. See Globex press release dated July 9, 2025 for details.

announced an Inferred Mineral Resource of 26.9 million tonnes containing 1.46 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.69 grams per metric tonne gold at the Duquesne West project in Quebec. See Globex press release dated July 9, 2025 for details. Bryah Resources Ltd. has announced that it will commence work on the Devils Pike Gold / Antimony project in New Brunswick to upgrade the current resource (a NI 43-101 Technical Report dated August 19, 2011 reported an Inferred Resource of 214,800 t @ 9.60 g/t Au) to JORC- 2012 compliant by year end. See Globex press release dated August 26, 2025 for details.



100% Globex Property Portfolio and Recent option/sale/purchase Deals

Globex announced that acquisition of the Salt Spring property by completing the staking of 40 lode claims in the north of the famous historic Gold Basin mining district of northern Arizona. The property consists of 24 lode claims in the West Claim Block and 16 lode claims in the East Claim Block. Total surface area amounts to 334.45 ha. The property contains numerous gold-bearing quartz veins, small historic mine workings and prospects. It is located in northwestern Arizona, Mohave County, 85 km in beeline southeast of the City of Las Vegas, Nevada and about 15 km south of Lake Mead. Gold was discovered in the district in the early 1870's with most of the production prior to 1932 coming from the El Dorado, Excelsior, Golden Rule, and Cyclopic mines. See Globex press release dated July 23, 2025 for details

property by completing the staking of 40 lode claims in the north of the famous historic Gold Basin mining district of northern Arizona. The property consists of 24 lode claims in the West Claim Block and 16 lode claims in the East Claim Block. Total surface area amounts to 334.45 ha. The property contains numerous gold-bearing quartz veins, small historic mine workings and prospects. It is located in northwestern Arizona, Mohave County, 85 km in beeline southeast of the City of Las Vegas, Nevada and about 15 km south of Lake Mead. Gold was discovered in the district in the early 1870's with most of the production prior to 1932 coming from the El Dorado, Excelsior, Golden Rule, and Cyclopic mines. See Globex press release dated July 23, 2025 for details Globex consolidated its holding in the Blackcliff Gold Property to 100% from 50% by paying a previous partner $142,000. An historic Non 43-101 resource was estimated on the property in 1989 to contain a Probable Resource of 135,406 t grading 6.89 g/t Au and a Possible Resource of 120,566 t grading 6.50 g/t Au for a total of 255,972 t grading 6.71 g/t Au. See Globex press release dated September 2, 2025 for details

to 100% from 50% by paying a previous partner $142,000. An historic Non 43-101 resource was estimated on the property in 1989 to contain a Probable Resource of 135,406 t grading 6.89 g/t Au and a Possible Resource of 120,566 t grading 6.50 g/t Au for a total of 255,972 t grading 6.71 g/t Au. See Globex press release dated September 2, 2025 for details Globex is currently in planning drilling on its Lyndhurst base metal property in 2025 and it’s Rouyn Merger Gold property likely in late 2025 or early 2026 with about 1,000 metres planned on each property.

base metal property in 2025 and it’s Rouyn Merger Gold property likely in late 2025 or early 2026 with about 1,000 metres planned on each property. Globex continues to assess the next steps at its Ironwood property, including what environmental baseline work is required and which mining method will be the best suited based upon various parameters.

property, including what environmental baseline work is required and which mining method will be the best suited based upon various parameters. Globex also continues to compile historic work on other Globex properties, assess potential work programs and complete other levels of exploration work on the properties within the Globex portfolio to generate drill targets on those properties.



This press release was written by David Christie, P. Geo., President and COO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street- Unit 219

Toronto, ON M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca