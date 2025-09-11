NETSOL Technologies secures landmark multi-million-dollar contract with leading Australian auto captive of Japanese origin

ENCINO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a leader in AI-powered solutions and services enabling OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, has announced the signing of a multi-million-dollar contract with a top-tier auto captive finance company of Japanese origin in Australia.

The agreement, structured as a long-term five-year contract on a monthly recurring revenue model, similar to other large customers in the region, covers the deployment of NETSOL’s flagship Transcend Finance platform across operations in Australia and New Zealand.

NETSOL has a long-standing global relationship with the customer dating back to 2008, providing mission-critical solutions across multiple regions. This new engagement builds on that history of collaboration and reflects the confidence the longstanding customer has in NETSOL’s ability to deliver stability, innovation and long-term value.

NETSOL’s Transcend Finance, with its integrated retail and wholesale solutions, provides end-to-end lifecycle management, flexible digital engagement and robust compliance features to automotive finance companies and captives worldwide. Designed for scalability, the platform will enable the customer to improve time-to-market, strengthen dealer relationships and enhance the customer journey across both Australia and New Zealand.

In addition to NETSOL’s standard implementation services, the engagement will also include a specialized on-site team dedicated to supporting the auto captive’s internal teams throughout the project. This approach will allow the client to remain focused on day-to-day operations. At the same time, NETSOL provides additional support across all phases of the implementation, ensuring a seamless rollout and strong alignment at every project stage.

“This agreement marks a major milestone in NETSOL’s continued expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, reaffirming the company’s position as a trusted partner to the world’s top automakers and their financial arms,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. “The transformative engagement involves both strategic upgrades from existing systems and new deployments, reaffirming the trust and technological leadership NETSOL has built over decades of innovation.”

“This is a landmark win for NETSOL and a clear validation of our strategic focus on delivering cutting-edge, unified platforms for the world’s most respected OEMs and auto captives,” he added. “The customer has been a valued partner for many years and we are deeply honored to be chosen once again – not only to upgrade their legacy systems, but to replace competitor solutions across regions.”

“It reflects the strength of our longstanding relationship and our unmatched ability to deliver powerful and adaptable solutions for complex global operations, enabling greater agility, efficiency and customer-centricity in today’s fast-evolving automotive landscape,” he further stated. “This signing also demonstrates that, even in fiercely contested environments, our innovation and commitment stand apart.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions and leveraging advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach, and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices, and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations

(818) 222-9195

investors@netsoltech.com