Notifications on transactions concluded by managers of the companies

Notification on transactions concluded by managers of the company (see attachment).
Gintaras Bertasius
Director General
Phone: +370 441 55 330
Email: gintaras.bertasius@vilvi.eu
Attachment
| Source: Vilkyskiu Pienine Vilkyskiu Pienine
Notification on transactions concluded by managers of the company (see attachment).
Gintaras Bertasius
Director General
Phone: +370 441 55 330
Email: gintaras.bertasius@vilvi.eu
Attachment
VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB, Modest AB, Kelmės pieninė AB, Kelmės pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB and Baltic Dairy Board SIA, consolidated sales for August 2025 amounted EUR...Read More
According to unaudited data, VILVI Group‘s consolidated sales revenue for the first half of 2025 amounted to EUR 142.9 million – 22.0% increase compared to the same period of 2024 (consolidated sales...Read More