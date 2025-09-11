24/7 Market News: TEN Holdings Powers Up with SaaS Pivot

DENVER, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, reports that TEN Holdings (NASDAQ: XHLD), a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services through its operating subsidiary Ten Events, is demonstrating robust execution and progress on its Ten Events Pro (“Ten Pro”) SaaS platform.

The pivot to a SaaS model positions TEN Holdings to capitalize on the $1 trillion global SaaS market (CAGR 18.7% through 2030, per Grand View Research), where recent public listings have seen explosive stock price surges upon embracing scalable, subscription-based platforms.

Early Adopter Program Launches Ahead of Mass Rollout

On June 2, 2025, TEN unveiled its Early Adopter Program for Ten Events Pro (“Ten Pro”), offering select clients exclusive beta access starting July 1. The program enables participants to refine the platform prior to its full launch in early 2026, reinforcing TEN’s transition from labor-intensive event services to scalable, recurring-margin SaaS delivery.

TEN offers clients unparalleled flexibility, cost efficiency, and real-time control via an intuitive dashboard, ideal for high-visibility corporate events like town halls and product launches. The SaaS model benefits clients with predictable subscription pricing, eliminating the high costs of traditional event logistics, while enabling rapid scalability for global enterprises.

SaaS: The Fastest-Growing Model in Tech

Globally, SaaS models continue to dominate stock market growth trajectories, offering benefits such as predictable recurring revenue, enhanced customer retention, minimized delivery costs, and higher valuations. Organizations shifting to SaaS have garnered robust investor enthusiasm and rapidly expanded their market listings, TEN is positioned to benefit from this structural momentum.

About SaaS Advantage

Predictable Revenue : Subscription pricing enables smoother forecasting and higher lifetime value.

: Subscription pricing enables smoother forecasting and higher lifetime value. Scalability & Efficiency : Cloud-delivered services reduce overhead tied to human-intensive delivery.

: Cloud-delivered services reduce overhead tied to human-intensive delivery. Valuation Premiums : Investors favor recurring models with growth predictability and margin leverage.

: Investors favor recurring models with growth predictability and margin leverage. Rapid Customer Feedback Loops: SaaS facilitates real-time customer insights for continuous platform refinement.

Analyst Confidence Builds on Strong Execution

A note from All-Star Analyst Barry M. Sine, CFA, CMT, affirmed TEN’s effective execution, sustained customer traction, and ahead-of-schedule deployment of Ten Pro. Sine reaffirmed his full-year revenue forecast and a bullish stance on XHLD’s long-term growth potential. While full details remain proprietary, the reaffirmation signals confidence in the company’s balanced scaling strategy.

Strategic M&A and Global Synergy Potential

Management remains active on the M&A front, with expectations for at least one acquisition before year-end. Plans also include exploring potential consolidation with its majority shareholder’s event business, opening avenues for global scale and operational synergies.

Transitioning to SaaS with Ten Pro is a defining milestone for TEN Holdings. XHLD’s Early Adopter Program fast-tracks scalable, margin-enhancing value creation, aligning the Company with one of the market’s strongest growth models.

Organizations interested in participating in the Early Adopter Program or learning more about Ten Pro can contact hello@tenholdingsinc.com

About TEN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XHLD)

TEN Holdings, Inc. is a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services. Through its subsidiary, Ten Events, the Company delivers virtual, hybrid, and physical event experiences, supported by proprietary technologies including the Xyvid Pro platform. From enterprise town halls to major virtual conferences, TEN Holdings enables clients to deliver high-impact content and communications at scale.

Learn more at www.tenholdingsinc.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

