NeoVolta Unveils Its 250kW / 430kWh Commercial & Industrial BESS at RE+ 2025; Availability Beginning in Q4 2025

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable storage, for resilient residential and commercial power infrastructure, today unveiled its first Commercial & Industrial (C&I) energy storage solution: the 250kW / 430kWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The new product can be seen at the company’s booth, no. V12313, at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas.

The NeoVolta C&I BESS is designed to deliver powerful, scalable energy management for commercial properties, industrial sites, and microgrid applications. Built with the same safety-first approach and installer-centered design as NeoVolta’s residential systems, the C&I BESS offers businesses a path to energy independence, demand charge reduction, and backup power resilience.

Key features of the 250kW / 430kWh C&I BESS include:

250kW power capacity and 430kWh of usable energy

Modular, scalable design for commercial deployments

Integrated controls for demand management and time-of-use optimization

Compatible with solar, generator, and grid-tied configurations

Designed for both grid services and backup power applications



“Expanding into the C&I market is a natural evolution for NeoVolta and part of our ongoing commitment to serving the full spectrum of energy storage needs, from residential to large-scale commercial,” said Ardes Johnson, CEO of NeoVolta. “Our new BESS solution gives commercial customers the same trusted quality, safety, and flexibility that installers already know us for in the residential space.”

NeoVolta will begin accepting commercial project inquiries at RE+ 2025, with availability for installations beginning in Q4 2025. The C&I BESS will be sold through authorized NeoVolta distributors and directly for large-scale projects.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is a leading innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing the future of clean energy. Founded to provide reliable, sustainable, and high-performance energy storage systems, the company has quickly established itself as a critical player in the industry. NeoVolta’s flagship products are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient energy management in residential and commercial applications. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is committed to driving progress in renewable energy and enhancing how the world stores and uses power.

Contacts

Investors

David Barnard, Alliance Advisors IR dbarnard@allianceadvisors.com 415-433-3777

Media

Email: press@neovolta.com

Phone: 800-364-5464

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the estimates of revenues for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.