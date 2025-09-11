Silicone Elastomers Market Size to Exceed USD 12B by 2030 says a 2025 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, India, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The silicone elastomers market is valued at around USD 8.42 billion in 2025 and projected to reach nearly USD 12.06 billion by 2030. This reflects a steady compound annual growth rate of 7.45% during the forecast period (2025-2030). Among the key regions, Asia-Pacific stands out as the fastest-growing silicone elastomers market, fueled by its expanding manufacturing base, rising industrial applications, and strong demand from sectors such as automotive, electronics, and construction.

Major Trends Driving the Silicone Elastomers Market:

Expanding Use in Automotive and Marine Applications

Automotive manufacturers increasingly rely on silicone elastomers for gaskets, hoses, and sealing systems, where durability and heat resistance are critical. Marine engineering has also turned to silicone-based solutions to combat saltwater corrosion and environmental stress. These applications underline the growing role of elastomers in industries requiring high resilience and long product lifecycles.

Rising Adoption in Healthcare and Medical Devices

Medical-grade silicone elastomers are gaining traction due to their biocompatibility and reliability. They are used in implants, catheters, and drug delivery systems, where patient safety and product performance cannot be compromised. The demand for healthcare applications is expected to remain one of the strongest growth drivers for silicone elastomers in the coming years.

Electronics Industry Boosting Demand

The electronics sector is witnessing growing adoption of silicone elastomers for insulation, encapsulation, and protective coatings. With rapid developments in consumer electronics and the continued expansion of electric vehicles, the need for high-quality insulating materials is increasing. These trends strengthen the role of silicone elastomers as an enabler of performance in electrical and electronic components.

Segmental Overview:

By Type

High Temperature Vulcanized (HTV) Elastomers

Room Temperature Vulcanized (RTV) Elastomers

By Process

Extrusion

Injection Molding

By End-User Industry

Automotive and Transportation:

Electrical and Electronics:

Healthcare

Booming Regional Markets in the Silicone Elastomer Industry:

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the strongest growth hub, supported by large-scale manufacturing, automotive expansion, and consumer electronics demand. Governments in China, India, and Southeast Asia are investing heavily in infrastructure and healthcare, creating additional demand for silicone-based materials.

North America maintains a robust market due to its leadership in healthcare and medical device innovation. The presence of advanced automotive industries and demand for high-performance electronics further supports growth.

Europe benefits from strict quality standards and regulatory frameworks that prioritize reliable and durable materials. The region’s focus on sustainability also encourages manufacturers to develop advanced silicone elastomer formulations.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the detailed Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/silicone-elastomer-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Key Players in the Silicone Elastomer Market

The silicone elastomer market is competitive, with several global and regional companies actively expanding their portfolios. Leading players are focusing on offering advanced formulations, expanding geographic reach, and strengthening relationships with end-user industries.

CHT Germany GmbH

Dow

Elkem ASA

KCC SILICONE CORPORATION

Mesgo S.p.A.

Momentive

Primasil Silicones Limited

Reiss Manufacturing, Inc.

Rogers Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.

Stockwell Elastomerics

Wacker Chemie AG

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Plastic Extrusion Machine Market: The Plastic Extrusion Machine Market Report is Segmented by Machine Type (Single Screw Extrusion, Twin Screw Extrusion, and More), Process Type (Blown Film Extrusion, Sheet/Film Extrusion, and More), Automation Level (Semi-Automated, Conventional Manual/Relay-based, and Fully-Automated SCADA/IoT-enabled), End-User Industry (Packaging, Building and Construction, and More), and Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, and More). https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/plastic-extrusion-machine-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Industrial Polyurethane Elastomer Market: The Industrial Polyurethane Elastomer Market Report is Segmented by Type (Thermoset PU Elastomers, Thermoplastic PU Elastomers), Processing Technology (Casting, Injection Molding, and More), Application (Wheels and Rollers, Belts and Couplings, and More), End-User Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Oil and Gas, and More), and Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa). https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/industrial-polyurethane-elastomer-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer Market: The Cyclic Olefin Copolymer Market Report is Segmented by Type (Amorphous COC and Semi-Crystalline COC), Grade (Injection-Molding Grade, Blow-Molding Grade, and More), End-User Industry (Healthcare and Medical, Electronics and Optoelectronics, and More), and Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The Market Forecasts are Provided in Terms of Value (USD).



About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

Attachment