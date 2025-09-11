The 311Literacy and Critical Links Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Values and Character Content to Schools Across Latin America and Africa

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE and SÃO PAULO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 311Literacy has entered into a strategic alliance with Critical Links to distribute The Great People Manual, an innovative character-building educational solution.

Together, the organizations will deliver values and character education content to schools throughout Latin America and Africa, empowering educators to foster students’ personal growth and instill within them the skills to become contributors to their local communities and engage as global citizens.

311Literacy is internationally recognized for its literacy building programs that strengthen reading skills and for The Great People Manual which nurtures character development. Critical Links, a pioneering digital teaching and learning platform optimized for regions with limited internet connectivity, ensures that this critical content is accessible to schools in underserved and offline environments.

By combining these solutions, educators in remote or resource‑constrained communities will gain a powerful toolset that integrates literacy, technology, and values education into daily learning environments. The collaboration aims to:

Expand access to values‑based education by embedding The Great People Manual content directly onto the C3 Micro Cloud

Bridge digital divide by enabling schools without reliable internet to seamlessly deliver relevant, localized learning content

Support teachers and students with tools to engage in character‑focused learning while building core literacy and critical thinking skills



"This collaboration reflects our shared mission to prepare the next generation of leaders by equipping them not only with knowledge, but to inspire the discussions which will foster values development," said Beth Zemble, Chief Learning Officer at 311Literacy. "Together with Critical Links, we are making values‑based education accessible to underserved communities."

"We are proud to join forces with 311Literacy to bring “The Great People Manual” into classrooms across Latin America and Africa," said Charles Foley, Chairman at Critical Links. "The C3 Micro Cloud was designed to extend digital learning ecosystems to every school, regardless of infrastructure limitations, ensuring that no child is left behind. By integrating educational content that fosters values and character development, we strengthen our mission to prepare responsible, future-ready citizens. Combined with our SAFE AI approach, this content can be delivered securely and intelligently, enabling personalized learning, supporting teachers and students, and ensuring a safe, responsible, and effective educational experience."

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in ensuring that young learners develop both the academic and character foundations essential for success in the 21st century.

About The Great People Manual (311Literacy solution)

The Great People Manual is an innovative character‑building solution with a literacy component designed to teach values that are universally recognized and to cultivate a culture of responsible citizenship. By integrating character development into reading, writing, and experiential learning, The Great People Manual prepares students to thrive as leaders in their communities and beyond. For more information, visit: http://thegreatpeoplemanual.com/.

About Critical Links

Critical Links is a pioneer in delivering innovative ICT infrastructure solutions for the next generation of schools, focusing on economically enabling e-learning in challenging environments. The C3 Cloud Control is a groundbreaking solution that creates an autonomous and self-sufficient learning environment. This platform enables educational institutions to access and manage learning management systems, curricula, and digital resources, even in areas with limited or no connectivity. With its offline capability, C3 Cloud Control ensures that students and teachers have continuous access to high-quality educational content, fostering education in remote and underserved regions. More information can be found at http://critical-links.com. Please contact sales@critical-links.com for further information on Critical Links, its education portfolio, and pricing.

Media Contact:

Geoffrey Drayton

Director of Business Development

311Literacy

+12156143692

geoff@311literacy.com