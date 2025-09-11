Meat Products Market Size Worth USD 2,713.43 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global meat products market size stood at USD 1,730.62 billion in 2024, increasing from USD 1,810.23 billion in 2025 to around USD 2,713.43 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is growing rapidly due to high protein consumption for maintaining overall health, the high demand for packaged and processed meat resulting from a hectic lifestyle, and advancements in meat packaging that help extend the product's shelf life.

Meat Products Market Overview

Rising awareness about health and nutrition and the importance of food has helped the growth of the meat products market in recent years. Consumers today are focused on consuming good-quality, protein-rich food options to maintain overall health and support muscle growth. Various meat and poultry products provide consumers with protein, zinc, essential minerals, vitamins, and amino acids that are beneficial for the smooth functioning of an individual's internal system and support cognitive health. Hence, the meat products market is expected to progress at a steady pace in the foreseeable future.

Key Highlights of the Meat Products Market

By region, the Asia Pacific dominated the meat products market in 2024, while North America is expected to experience growth during the forecast period.

By product type, the fresh meat segment led the meat products market in 2024.

By source, the poultry segment led the meat products market, whereas the pork segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By meat type, the red meat segment led the meat products market in 2024, whereas the white meat segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By processing type, the processed meat segment led the meat products market in 2024 and is also expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for convenient meal options globally.

By packaging type, the rigid packaging segment led the meat products market, whereas the flexible packaging segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment led the meat products market in 2024, whereas the online retail segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By end user, the household segment dominated the meat products market in 2024, whereas the foodservice industry segment is expected to grow in the coming years.

New Trends in the Meat Products Market

Consumer preference for convenient meal options to support their busy lifestyles is driving demand for packaged meat products, contributing to the growth of the meat products market. Such packages help consumers to maintain their protein intake even after a hectic day.

Consumer awareness of protein intake and its necessity for muscle growth also contributes to the market's growth.

Rising awareness of the benefits of animal meat, technological advancements in its packaging, and processed meat options have also helped the market to grow in recent times.



Major Breakthroughs in Meat Products Market

Technology Application Advancement Bioreactors & Perfusion Culture Grow animal cells into meat in controlled environments Enabled larger, structured meat pieces with better nutrient delivery 3D Bioprinting & Scaffolding Create realistic textures and shapes like steaks or marbled meat Produces layered meats using edible scaffolds for structure Culture Media & Cell Engineering Support cell growth without animal inputs Developed serum-free, plant-based media; improved cell efficiency Automation & AI Optimize production and reduce costs Uses AI to monitor and control growth conditions automatically Hybrid Ingredients & Fermentation Combine plant and cultured meat; produce proteins via microbes Lower cost, enhanced flavor and nutrition with blended products Regulatory & Commercial Scaling Enable legal sales and mass production Cultured meats entering retail and restaurants in several countries Advanced Bioreactor Designs Improve cell culture conditions and scalability New designs improve oxygen flow, reduce stress, and lower costs



Impact of AI in the Meat Products Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the meat products market by improving efficiency, safety, sustainability, and consumer engagement. In production, AI-powered computer vision systems and robotics are being used for automated meat cutting, sorting, and grading, ensuring precision and reducing labor costs. Machine learning models enhance quality control by detecting contamination, foreign objects, or inconsistencies in meat texture and color, which improves food safety and compliance with regulatory standards. AI also supports supply chain optimization by forecasting demand, monitoring cold chain logistics, and reducing waste, ensuring that meat products remain fresh from processing plants to retailers. In product development, AI analyzes consumer preferences and dietary data to help manufacturers design healthier meat options, such as low-fat formulations, or to expand into hybrid products that combine meat with plant-based ingredients.

Recent Developments in the Meat Products Market

In September 2025 , USMEF collaborated with Hyundai Home Shopping to develop an air-fryer-friendly tonkatsu (Korean dish) product made with 100% US pork loi. The primary objective of the launch is to establish a presence in the Korean market amid rising pork prices. ( Source - https://www.provisioneronline.com)



, USMEF collaborated with Hyundai Home Shopping to develop an air-fryer-friendly tonkatsu (Korean dish) product made with 100% US pork loi. The primary objective of the launch is to establish a presence in the Korean market amid rising pork prices. ( - https://www.provisioneronline.com) In August 2025, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture will open enrollment to the public for 'Introduction to Butchery and Meat Processing' for people interested in the meat processing industry. (Source- https://news.unl.edu)

What are the growth drivers of the Meat Products Market?

Consumer awareness of high protein consumption for overall health and muscle building is one of the major growth factors for the meat products market. White meat, poultry items, and different types of meat options help consumers manage their protein intake along with the consumption of various other nutrients such as essential vitamins, minerals, zinc, and phosphorus. Hence, the segment contributes to the market's growth.

Meat Products Market Challenge

Infectious Diseases linked to Meat Products hamper the Growth of the Market.

Infectious diseases that can be spread by using meat products as carriers, such as E.coli from beef, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) from cattle or beef, Salmonella from chicken, trichinosis from pork, and scrapie from sheep or lamb. Hence, such issues make it skeptical for meat stakeholders and consumers to opt for these products, restraining the growth of the meat products market.

Meat Products Market Opportunity

Technological Innovations helping the Growth of the Market

Technologically advanced methods such as automation powered by AI, nanotechnology, and lab-grown meat are helping the growth of the meat products market in the forecast period. Such technologically advanced methods help enhance the shelf life, taste, and freshness of meat products, which is particularly helpful for consumers with busy life schedules and for people who wish to carry it for longer journeys. Advanced technology also helps the market in various other procedures, such as cutting, packaging, segregating, and reducing operating expenses.

Meat Products Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominated the Meat Products Market in 2024

The hectic lifestyle and preference for convenient meal options are leading to the growth of the meat products market in the region. Countries like India and China have a major contribution to the growth of the market due to high consumption and demand for meat and convenient food options to support a busy lifestyle. Changing consumer preferences and taste options are also aiding the market’s growth.

North America is expected to grow in the Foreseeable Period.

North America is expected to experience growth in the forecasted period due to high demand for convenient meal options, hectic lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and shifting consumer preferences. Government initiatives for meat preservation, along with the advanced technology required for it, are further fueling the growth of the meat products market in the foreseeable future. Contemporary meat plants are also contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

Meat Products Market Segmental Analysis

Product Type Analysis

The fresh meat segment led the meat products market in 2024 due to high demand for locally sourced fresh meat, which is essential for clean protein consumption. It also helps consumers to avoid stale and packaged meat, which consists of harmful elements, and to enhance the shelf life of such products. The segment also aids the market’s growth due to various cultural beliefs and values. The environmental effects of meat production are also considered essential for the growth of the meat products market.

Source Analysis

The poultry segment led the meat products market in 2024 due to its high demand by consumers in search of clean and efficient protein source options. Chicken meat is a demanding source of poultry meat due to its cost-efficiency, effectiveness, adaptability, and easy source of clean protein consumption.

Various other forms of poultry meat are regarded as a premium protein source due to multiple nutritional advantages, such as amino acids, phosphorus, iron, zinc, and various other benefits. One of the major advantages of meat as a source of protein is that it provides a good amount of protein to fat ratio, helpful for the growth of the segment, further fueling the meat products market growth.

The pork segment is expected to grow rapidly in the expected timeframe due to its high nutritional levels, vitamins, and minerals, which are essential for consumers keen on clean protein consumption and for athletes for their muscle growth. The segment is also aiding the market’s growth in the foreseen period as the meat is a budget-friendly source of protein and is highly demanded due to changing preferences of consumers and its easy availability.

Meat Type Analysis

The red meat segment led the meat products market in 2024 due to its high nutrient density, and it is also abundant in multiple essential elements, including protein, iron, various types of vitamins such as B12, and other nutrients that aid in the growth of the meat products market. Red meat is also a highly preferred meat option in various countries and their local cuisines, making it a highly opted product, further fueling the growth of the market. Hence, such options fuel the red meat segment further, helping the growth of the market.

The white meat segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its high demand by consumers in search of clean and essential protein. White meat is a lean and lower-fat source of protein compared to red meat, hence it is in high demand in the foreseeable future. Its high demand by the food and beverage industry, fast food industry, and other domains is also helping the growth of the meat products market. White meat is lower in fat and is therefore healthier for heart health, to help avoid blood pressure issues, and other health-related concerns. The meat is also a cost-effective option and hence is in high demand in the market.

Processing Type Analysis

Hectic schedules and busy lifestyles have led to the growth of the processed meat segment, further helping the growth of the meat products market. Such forms of meat packages allow consumers to ensure their ideal protein intake for the day in a convenient and easy form. The rising demand for processed food options due to their convenience factor, supporting the hectic schedules of consumers, is another major factor for the growth of the meat products market. The multiple advantages, such as extended shelf-life, enhanced taste, and lower meat-related infections, are some of the advantages helpful for the growth of the market.

Packaging Type Analysis

The rigid packaging segment led the meat products market in 2024 due to its capability for protecting the meat products from moisture and oxygen that can disturb the quality and shelf-life of the product. The rigid packaging also ensures the meat product is safe in the package during transportation, to ensure its safety and freshness, and to avoid contamination as well. The rigid plastic packaging ensures the structural integrity of the packaging, which is beneficial for the product's safety and market growth.

The flexible packaging segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period as it is an economical and adaptable option helpful for the growth of the meat products market. The flexible packaging also allows consumers to carry such products with ease, and it also ensures the freshness of the products, aiding the growth of the market. Such a form of packaging also helps to prevent moisture, oxygen, and light from damaging the quality and shelf life of the packaged meat.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment led the meat products market in 2024 due to its location factor, allowing consumers to shop for different types of products under one location. Such stores have a separate section for different types of meat and poultry products, which is helpful for consumers to locate them and purchase the right product accordingly. Such stores also provide heavy discounts and offer deals on multiple occasions to attract consumers and help the growth of the market.

The online retail segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe due to its convenience factor, allowing consumers to shop from the ease of their home. The platform allows consumers to shop for their desired products at economical prices. Hence, consumers who cannot visit the stores physically can opt for such shopping methods, which are helpful for the growth of the meat products market. Such platforms also allow consumers to compare different types of products and shop for the right one accordingly, aiding the growth of the meat products market.

By End-User Analysis

The household segment led the meat products market in 2024 due to its multiple benefits, along with the assurance of providing quality meat filled with essential nutrients, including amino acids, high-quality protein, essential vitamins, and minerals. The segment also helped the market due to its ease of customization and flavor preferences. High demand for chicken due to its high adaptability, cost-effectiveness, high protein content, and low fat content helps the segment grow further, enhancing the growth of the market.

The foodservice industry segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to a hectic lifestyle not allowing consumers to prepare a full-fledged meal, further leading to demand for convenient and ready-to-prepare meal options. It further enhances the demand for the restaurant and fast food business as well. Hence, the foodservice industry requires a high quantity for the preparation of various meat dishes and to fulfill the high demands of consumers.

Major Players in the Meat Products Market:





Tyson Foods, Inc. – A major U.S. producer offering fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken, beef, and pork products for retail and foodservice markets.

– A major U.S. producer offering fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken, beef, and pork products for retail and foodservice markets. JBS S.A. – The world's largest meat processing company, supplying beef, pork, poultry, and value-added products across global markets.

– The world's largest meat processing company, supplying beef, pork, poultry, and value-added products across global markets. Cargill, Incorporated – Offers beef and turkey products along with meat ingredients for food manufacturers and foodservice operators.

– Offers beef and turkey products along with meat ingredients for food manufacturers and foodservice operators. WH Group Limited – A leading Chinese meat processor known for pork products under brands like Smithfield Foods and Shuanghui.

– A leading Chinese meat processor known for pork products under brands like Smithfield Foods and Shuanghui. Hormel Foods Corporation – Specializes in branded packaged meats, including sausages, bacon, and deli meats under brands like Spam and Applegate.

– Specializes in branded packaged meats, including sausages, bacon, and deli meats under brands like Spam and Applegate. BRF S.A. – A Brazilian food giant offering a wide range of poultry and processed meat products under brands like Sadia and Perdigão.

– A Brazilian food giant offering a wide range of poultry and processed meat products under brands like Sadia and Perdigão. Marfrig Global Foods S.A. – Focuses on beef production and exports, with operations in Brazil, the U.S., and other key markets.

– Focuses on beef production and exports, with operations in Brazil, the U.S., and other key markets. Perdue Farms Inc. – A family-owned U.S. company known for premium poultry and organic meat products.

– A family-owned U.S. company known for premium poultry and organic meat products. Danish Crown Group – Europe’s largest pork producer, supplying fresh and processed pork and beef across Europe and Asia.

– Europe’s largest pork producer, supplying fresh and processed pork and beef across Europe and Asia. Vion Food Group – A Dutch meat company delivering pork and beef products to retail, foodservice, and industrial clients.

– A Dutch meat company delivering pork and beef products to retail, foodservice, and industrial clients. OSI Group, LLC – A global supplier of custom meat products for foodservice brands, including burger patties and sausages.

– A global supplier of custom meat products for foodservice brands, including burger patties and sausages. Sanderson Farms, Inc. – Specializes in high-volume production of fresh and frozen chicken for retail and foodservice in the U.S.

– Specializes in high-volume production of fresh and frozen chicken for retail and foodservice in the U.S. NH Foods Ltd. – A Japanese company offering a diverse portfolio of fresh meats, processed foods, and international meat exports.

– A Japanese company offering a diverse portfolio of fresh meats, processed foods, and international meat exports. Minerva Foods – A major beef exporter from South America, with operations across Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and more.

– A major beef exporter from South America, with operations across Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and more. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. – A Canadian company providing fresh and prepared meats, and investing in plant-based protein alternatives.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Fresh Meat

Frozen Meat

Processed Meat

Canned Meat

Others



By Source

Poultry

Beef

Pork

Lamb & Mutton

Seafood

Others

By Meat Type

Red Meat

White Meat

By Processing Type

Processed Meat

Unprocessed Meat

By Packaging Type

Rigid Packaging



Flexible Packaging



By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Retail

Specialty Meat Shops

Convenience Stores

HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, Catering)



By End User

Households

Foodservice Industry

Institutional Buyers



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

