KPA Announces Michael Bruns as Chief Executive Officer

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPA, a leading provider of environment, health, and safety and workplace compliance solutions, today announced the appointment of Michael Bruns as Chief Executive Officer.

Bruns brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in the technology sector, with a proven track record of scaling organizations, driving innovation, and delivering exceptional results for customers and stakeholders. He joined KPA in 2019 and has served as the CFO of KPA during a period of rapid growth.

"We are thrilled to announce Michael as the CEO for the next phase of growth at KPA," said Will Hughes, Managing Director at Providence Equity Partners. "With his extensive leadership experience and ability to scale technology companies, we believe he is the ideal leader to guide KPA in the next chapter of innovation and expansion. I also want to thank Chris Fanning for his over six years of service and many accomplishments at KPA." Chris Fanning will serve as a Special Advisor to the Board.

As CFO, Bruns helped KPA expand into new markets, successfully integrate five acquisitions, and double revenue while running a highly profitable business. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BBA in Finance from the University of Michigan.

"I'm honored to lead KPA as we enter an exciting new period of growth," said Bruns. "The company's commitment to excellence in environment, health and safety provides a mission that all KPA employees rally around each and every day. I look forward to serving our customers with innovative solutions that help them keep their employees safe, while complying with a complex and ever-evolving set of regulations.”

KPA has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work for 5 consecutive years and has received numerous awards for innovative solutions, including being recognized as a Leader by G2, Short List by Capterra, Front Runners by Software Advice, and awarded for the Top 20 Online Learning Library by Training Industry for eight consecutive years. KPA has also recently been recognized as a Priority Partner by the National Safety Council (NSC) TechHub Marketplace.

About KPA

KPA provides Environment, Health & Safety (EHS), and workforce compliance solutions. Offering a unique combination of easy-to-use software, expert consulting services, and comprehensive training, KPA helps organizations keep workers safe and stay compliant with regulations. For over 30 years, KPA has helped 15,000 + customers reduce incidents, avoid violations, and lower business risks. For more information, please visit www.kpa.io.

About Providence Equity Partners

Providence Equity Partners is a specialist private equity investment firm focused on growth-oriented media, communications, education and technology companies across North America and Europe. Providence combines its partnership approach to investing with deep industry expertise to help management teams build exceptional businesses and generate attractive returns. Since its founding in 1989, Providence has invested over $35 billion across more than 170 private equity portfolio companies. With its headquarters in Providence, RI, the firm also has offices in New York, London, Boston and Atlanta. For more information, please visit www.provequity.com.

Media Contact

Emily Hartman

ehartman@kpa.io

