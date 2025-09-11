Forklift Aftermarket Services Industry Trends and Growth Outlook 2025-2030: Service Types, Distribution Channels, End User Sectors, Power Types, Lift Capacities, Regions, Leading Companies

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forklift Aftermarket Services Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Forklift aftermarket services are evolving rapidly as digital transformation, supply chain complexities, and sustainability pressures reshape operational priorities across global industries. Senior leaders navigating this terrain face intensified demands to minimize downtime, optimize costs, and ensure fleet compliance through robust service and technology strategies.

Market Snapshot: Forklift Aftermarket Services

The forklift aftermarket services market is anchored by the critical need for operational continuity, especially in industries where efficient material handling is directly tied to competitiveness. Recent advancements in diagnostics, remote monitoring, and data analytics are redefining traditional service models, driving widespread adoption of predictive maintenance and advanced training solutions. Regulatory changes and tariff impacts further influence supply chain strategies, regional service approaches, and market segmentation. This landscape demands agility, technical expertise, and strategic partnerships to sustain growth.

Scope & Segmentation

This report analyzes the forklift aftermarket services sector across a comprehensive range of categories and geographic regions:

Key Takeaways

Predictive maintenance, powered by real-time telematics and remote diagnostics, is delivering measurable reductions in unplanned downtime and optimizing resource allocation for operators and service providers.

Digital training programs, including augmented reality modules and immersive simulations, are closing operator skill gaps and supporting compliance with evolving regulatory standards.

E-commerce platforms are improving accessibility and speed for parts procurement, prompting both OEMs and independents to diversify their online offerings and enhance customer experience.

Regulatory and sustainability drivers are pushing widespread adoption of energy-efficient powertrains and recyclable components, reshaping parts design and aftermarket support strategies.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions-especially involving local suppliers and technology startups-are increasing supply chain resilience and accelerating adoption of innovative service tools.

Regional variations in regulatory frameworks, infrastructure maturity, and customer requirements highlight the value of localized expertise and compliance mechanisms for sustained success.

Tariff Impact

New U.S. tariffs introduced in 2025 have directly affected forklift aftermarket services by increasing component costs and reshaping procurement strategies. Providers now focus on domestic sourcing, supply chain diversification, and regional inventory consolidation to mitigate margin pressures. Strategic alliances with local manufacturers are emerging as viable solutions to maintain service responsiveness and reduce exposure to cross-border duties.

Methodology & Data Sources

This report employs a rigorous multi-stage research methodology, including executive interviews, field technician insights, and secondary reviews of industry publications and regulatory documents. Extensive data triangulation and segmentation analysis ensure robust and reliable findings aligned with current market realities.

Why This Report Matters

Enables senior decision-makers to anticipate disruptive trends and adapt fleet management strategies for competitive advantage.

Provides actionable insight into regional compliance dynamics and partnership opportunities for supply chain resilience.

Equips organizations to benchmark against industry leaders and optimize aftermarket service investment portfolios.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Integration of IoT-enabled predictive maintenance platforms in forklift fleets

5.2. Adoption of electric forklift battery swapping stations to minimize downtime in aftermarket support

5.3. Utilization of advanced telematics data analytics for proactive forklift component replacement scheduling

5.4. Rise of mobile service vans equipped with remote diagnostics for on-site forklift repairs

5.5. Implementation of augmented reality modules for technician training in forklift aftermarket services

5.6. Expansion of sustainable remanufacturing programs for forklift parts to reduce environmental impact

5.7. Deployment of blockchain-enabled supply chain traceability for authentic forklift spare parts distribution

5.8. Growth of subscription-based forklift service models offering bundled maintenance and parts support



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Forklift Aftermarket Services Market, by Service Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Corrective Maintenance

8.2.1. Breakdown Repair

8.2.2. Emergency Repair

8.3. Inspection & Training

8.3.1. Inspection Services

8.3.2. Operator Training

8.4. Parts Replacement

8.4.1. Batteries

8.4.2. Hydraulic Components

8.4.3. Safety Systems

8.4.4. Tires

8.4.5. Transmission & Drivetrain

8.5. Preventive Maintenance

8.5.1. Condition Based Maintenance

8.5.2. Scheduled Maintenance



9. Forklift Aftermarket Services Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. E Commerce Platforms

9.3. Independent Service Providers

9.3.1. Multi Brand Specialists

9.3.2. Single Brand Specialists

9.4. OEM Authorized Channel

9.5. Third Party Retailers



10. Forklift Aftermarket Services Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Construction

10.3. Logistics & Transport

10.4. Manufacturing

10.4.1. Automotive

10.4.2. Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

10.4.3. Food & Beverage

10.5. Retail & E Commerce

10.6. Warehousing

10.6.1. Cold Storage

10.6.2. General Warehousing



11. Forklift Aftermarket Services Market, by Power Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. CNG

11.3. Diesel

11.4. Electric

11.5. LPG



12. Forklift Aftermarket Services Market, by Lift Capacity

12.1. Introduction

12.2. 2.5-5 Ton

12.3. Above 5 Ton

12.4. Up to 2.5 Ton



13. Americas Forklift Aftermarket Services Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. Argentina



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Forklift Aftermarket Services Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United Kingdom

14.3. Germany

14.4. France

14.5. Russia

14.6. Italy

14.7. Spain

14.8. United Arab Emirates

14.9. Saudi Arabia

14.10. South Africa

14.11. Denmark

14.12. Netherlands

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Finland

14.15. Sweden

14.16. Nigeria

14.17. Egypt

14.18. Turkey

14.19. Israel

14.20. Norway

14.21. Poland

14.22. Switzerland



15. Asia-Pacific Forklift Aftermarket Services Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. China

15.3. India

15.4. Japan

15.5. Australia

15.6. South Korea

15.7. Indonesia

15.8. Thailand

15.9. Philippines

15.10. Malaysia

15.11. Singapore

15.12. Vietnam

15.13. Taiwan



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis



The companies profiled in this Forklift Aftermarket Services market report include:

Toyota Industries Corporation

KION Group AG

Jungheinrich AG

Crown Equipment Corporation

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Doosan Corporation

Komatsu Ltd.

Clark Material Handling Company

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

