Landmarks Illinois awards $43,000 in grant funding to preservation efforts across Illinois

Chicago, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmarks Illinois has awarded $43,000 in grant funding to 10 preservation projects across the state through three grant programs: the Preservation Heritage Fund, Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois and the Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side.

These grants provide critical seed funding to nonprofits, congregations and community groups working to restore culturally and historically significant sites in the Illinois communities of Chicago, Galesburg, Greenup, Kampsville, Naperville and Peoria. Read below for more information on our grant programs and our latest grant recipients.

Grant applications for the next round of funding through all three of Landmarks Illinois' grant programs are due October 1. Eligible organizations and entities are encouraged to apply.

Preservation Heritage Fund grant recipients

Landmarks Illinois’ Preservation Heritage Fund grants provide monetary assistance to significant structures or sites in Illinois that are under threat of demolition, in imminent deterioration, in need of stabilization, in need of structural or reuse evaluation or need to be evaluated for landmark eligibility.

A total of $31,000 in matching grants has been awarded to six Illinois preservation efforts in this latest round of grant funding. Visit our website to learn more about each grant recipient.

A House in Austin, Chicago - $6,000 to repair the chimney on the historic Victorian home where the nonprofit provides family supportive services on Chicago's West Side.

New Precious Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Chicago: $5,000 for roof repairs at the architecturally unique church on Chicago's West Side, built in 1912 and originally home to the Ideal Theatre.

Calhoun County, Kampsville: $5,000 to conduct a feasibility study on the adaptive reuse of a 1907 historic home at the Perrin's Ledge historic site to create an engaging interpretive visitor center.

Citizens to Preserve Jubilee College, Peoria: $5,000 to restore original windows at Jubilee College, an Illinois State Historic Site, which first opened in 1839 as one of the earliest institutions of higher learning in Illinois.

Harmony Church, Greenup: $5,000 to make necessary repairs to the floors of the quaint church constructed in 1876 by Methodist and Quaker volunteers.

Orpheum Theatre, Galesburg: $5,000 to replace three exterior doors, including one original door, at the 109-year-old performing arts venue located in the city's National Register-listed Historic District.

Donnelley Preservation Fund grant recipients

The Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois provides monetary assistance to preserve or protect significant structures and sites in Illinois that are under threat of demolition, in imminent deterioration, in need of stabilization, in need of structural or reuse evaluation or in need of evaluation for landmark eligibility.

One grant for $2,000 has been awarded through the Donnelley Preservation Fund. Visit our website to learn more.

Naperville Preservation Inc., Naperville: $2,000 to conduct an architectural survey of homes built by Don Tosi, a prominent mid-century designer and builder active in Naperville from the 1950s through the 1980s.

Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side

The Landmarks Illinois Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side provides planning and capital matching grants to support nonprofits and for-profit entities working to preserve the history, culture and architecture of Chicago’s South Side. Grants through this fund range from $500 to $10,000 each and are awarded on a 3:1 matching basis.

A total of $10,000 has been awarded to three grant recipients in this funding round. Visit our website to learn more about these preservation efforts.

Bowen High School Alumni Association, South Chicago: $2,800 to fund a National Register of Historic Places nomination for Bowen High School, an architecturally and culturally significant Chicago Public School constructed in 1910.

South Shore Cultural Center Park Advisory Council, South Shore: $2,500 to launch a public awareness, engagement and planning project that supports the overall restoration of the architecturally and culturally significant South Shore Cultural Center's Outdoor Stage.

Coppin Memorial AME Church, Washington Park: $4,700 for immediate roof and masonry repairs to the church's sanctuary and adjoining community center building.

About Landmarks Illinois

Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based, historic preservation nonprofit organization founded in 1971. Our mission is to accelerate preserving and reusing significant places statewide to foster healthy, livable and thriving communities. Through advocacy, funding, technical expertise and public engagement, we position preservation as an accessible, equitable and effective tool to support strategic, community-driven revitalization. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org .

