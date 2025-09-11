EmpowerFresh and Lowe’s Markets Expand Partnership to Elevate Produce Departments

Kansas City, MO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmpowerFresh, the leading AI-powered ordering and analytics platform built specifically for independent retailers’ produce departments, proudly announces an expanded agreement with Lowe’s Markets, a Texas-based independent grocery chain. Building on the success of their initial six-store pilot, this new partnership rollout will extend EmpowerFresh’s innovative solutions to 68 locations across Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas.

As the grocery industry faces mounting pressure from national chains and e-commerce giants, independent retailers like Lowe’s Markets are turning to cutting-edge technology to stay competitive. The produce department—often considered the real differentiator of any grocery store—is now being transformed through artificial intelligence. EmpowerFresh delivers advanced machine learning tools, predictive ordering, and data-driven insights that help produce managers make smarter, faster decisions.

“Our partnership with Affiliated Foods and Lowe’s Market represents more than just a strategic alliance — it’s a defining moment for the future of independent grocery. Together, we are unlocking a new era of intelligence, precision, and agility in produce operations. By uniting EmpowerFresh’s AI-powered platform with the deep-rooted trust and reach of these Texas-based leaders, we’re setting a new standard for what independent grocers can achieve. This is about giving every store — no matter the size — the tools to thrive in a competitive marketplace and lead with innovation at the core of fresh,” commented Rob Austin, CEO, EmpowerFresh.

This expansion reflects a shared commitment to local excellence and innovation. By equipping Lowe’s Markets stores with AI-assisted ordering, EmpowerFresh is helping ensure that every produce department is optimized for freshness, variety, and product availability—key ingredients in winning customer loyalty.

“At Lowe’s Markets, we’re always looking for ways to support our store teams and better serve our communities. EmpowerFresh has given our Produce Departments the tools to make smarter, faster decisions, helping us reduce shrink, improve freshness, and elevate the overall customer experience. Expanding this partnership is a natural next step, and we’re excited about the impact it will have across our company,” stated Matthew MacDonald, Director of Produce, Lowe’s Markets.

EmpowerFresh’s AI-driven technology simplifies ordering, improves in-stock experiences, reduces shrink, enhances production planning, and empowers store teams to act on real-time insights. With produce representing the top traffic-driving department, this strategic rollout is expected to have a significant impact on both customer satisfaction and bottom-line performance.

Strategic Partnership with AFI: A Vision for the Future of the Independent Grocery Channel

Affiliated Foods Inc. (AFI), the Amarillo Texas based cooperative wholesaler with a rich heritage of supporting independent grocers across the Southwest, has joined the effort to support this rollout and prove out the model. As a longtime partner to Lowe’s Markets and a supply chain backbone for many independent banners, AFI sees this initiative as a critical step toward defining the future of fresh retail.

AFI’s collaboration with EmpowerFresh is focused on quantifying the return on investment (ROI) that artificial intelligence can deliver at scale within the co-op model. By demonstrating clear operational and financial improvements through this expanded rollout, AFI is leading by example—bridging its historic legacy of local support with forward-looking innovation.

Together, EmpowerFresh, Lowe’s Markets, and AFI are forging a powerful alliance that highlights how technology and tradition can work hand-in-hand to strengthen independent retailers in an evolving grocery landscape.





For more information about EmpowerFresh and its work with independent retailers, visit www.empowerfresh.com.





About EmpowerFresh



EmpowerFresh is a software company focused on helping independent grocers thrive through data-driven tools and AI-powered decision-making, especially in the critical produce department. By combining business intelligence with intuitive design, EmpowerFresh transforms ordering from reactive guesswork into strategic execution.

About Lowe’s Markets



Headquartered in Littlefield, Texas, Lowe’s Markets is a family-owned grocery company operating 147 stores across Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas. Known for its commitment to local service, fresh food, and community values, Lowe’s Markets continues to lead by investing in technologies that support its stores and customers.

About Affiliated Foods Inc. (AFI)



Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Amarillo, Texas, AFI is a member-owned cooperative dedicated to supplying and supporting independent grocery retailers throughout the South Central U.S. With a strong emphasis on community, innovation, and long-term partnerships, AFI continues to serve as a foundational force for independent grocers navigating a changing industry.





