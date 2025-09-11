CUDDLY® and Dane Park Communities Team Up to Help Shelter Dogs Find Their Forever Homes Across Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine, TX, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUDDLY®, a mission-driven company dedicated to supporting animal welfare organizations through innovative fundraising tools and a pet food line that gives back to shelters and rescues with every purchase, today announced a new partnership with Dane Park Communities, the nation's most dog-centric apartment communities, to expand pet adoption and foster opportunities across the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area.

Together, CUDDLY and Dane Park Communities will connect residents and neighbors with local shelters and rescues, increasing awareness for local animal welfare organizations needing support. This partnership will make it easier than ever to provide loving homes for dogs in need of fostering and adoption. Leveraging its global platform and local animal rescue network of over 4,600 organizations, CUDDLY—which has raised over $160M in total donations—will amplify visibility and support to the dogs available for adoption in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Collaboration Kicks Off With Dog Adoption & Foster Events

As part of this collaboration, all future events hosted at Dane Park Communities will feature adoption and foster opportunities, along with educational resources for those interested in opening their home to a local rescue dog. To kick off the partnership, a series of adoption and foster events will take place at Dane Park Grapevine, where residents and locals will have the opportunity to meet adoptable dogs, learn more about fostering, and engage with resources supporting animal welfare initiatives.

Organizations Aligned in Mission to Unite Dogs in Need with Caring Families & Pet-Friendly Homes

“At CUDDLY, our mission has always been to create a more humane world and to make a tangible impact on animals in need,” said Amy Peterson, Director of Event Marketing at CUDDLY. “Through this partnership with Dane Park Communities, we’re looking forward to expanding our reach and further engaging with the local community to transform the lives of shelter dogs awaiting their forever homes and families.”

“Every dog deserves a caring and loving home, and partnering with CUDDLY will allow us to build relationships between our residents and local shelters, expanding our impact beyond our properties and throughout the DFW community,” said Isaac Posner, Co-founder of Dane Park Communities. “We’re eager to kick off this partnership and to welcome the community and our residents to meaningful events that will transform the lives of so many rescue dogs.”

Dane Park Communities provides the gold standard in pet-friendly apartment living, offering a unique range of amenities. Designed with people and dogs in mind, accommodations include private yards, doggy doors, on-site doggy daycare, full-service pet spa, walking trails, and more, all designed with pets in mind. A portion of all apartment fees go directly to local shelter and rescue organizations, giving their animal-loving residents an opportunity to support other animals in need of a home. Together with CUDDLY, Dane Park will extend its mission to ensure more dogs across North Texas find their forever families.

For more information about CUDDLY, please visit https://cuddly.com. Shop CUDDLY products on CUDDLY’s website here.

For more information about Dane Park Communities, please visit https://www.daneparkgrapevine.com.

About CUDDLY®

CUDDLY® is a mission-driven, for-good animal fundraising platform dedicated to supporting global rescue and shelter nonprofit organizations. CUDDLY connects rescues and shelters with animal lovers, who can donate directly through their platform to make a tangible impact on animals in need by raising funds, purchasing essential items, and following the heartwarming journeys of rescued animals. Launched in Spring 2025, CUDDLY’s pet food line offers a give-back component–for every bag of food purchased, the organization will donate a meal to a rescue or shelter pet in need. With a community of over 4,600+ animal welfare organizations and more than $106M in total donations, CUDDLY’s mission is to create a more humane world for animals through innovative fundraising, community engagement, and a give-back pet product offering. For more information, visit https://cuddly.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

About Dane Park Communities

Dane Park Communities is the leading operator of dog-centric apartment communities across the United States. Designed with both people and pets in mind, Dane Park sets the standard for pet-friendly living by accepting all breeds and sizes of dogs and amenities such as an 18,000 sf, 100% covered dog park that has an automated nightly washing system, AI-driven tech packages in every apartment home, doggy doors in every unit, private yards, on-site dog daycare, and expansive walking trails. Learn more at www.daneparkgrapevine.com.

