Frozen and Convenience Food Market Size to Exceed USD 1,031.29 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen and convenience food market size stood at USD 468.93 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to increase from USD 507.38 billion in 2025 to around USD 1,031.29 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is growing speedily due to busy lifestyles and high demand for convenient food options that can be easily prepared and consumed to aid hectic schedules, helping the growth of the market in the future.

Frozen and Convenience Food Market Overview

Growing urbanization, hectic schedules, and a growing population of working professionals are among the major factors driving the growth of the frozen and convenience food market. Such consumers often lack the time to prepare nutritious meals every day after a tiring and hectic workday. Hence, to manage such situations, frozen and convenience foods come to the rescue. They are easy to prepare and also available in ready-to-eat options. It helps to save time, aiding a hectic schedule and the growth of the market as well.

Such foods are also nutritious, ensuring the nutritional levels of consumers and avoiding various food-related issues caused by the consumption of oily and unhealthy food items. The growing demand for ready-to-eat meals and snacks market is also observing a hike in products such as frozen snacks, meat, fruits, and vegetables.

Key Highlights of Frozen and Convenience Food Market

By region , Europe dominated the frozen and convenience food market with the largest market share of 35% in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

, Europe dominated the frozen and convenience food market with the largest market share of 35% in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period. By product , the frozen meals and RTE segment led the market with highest market share of 30% in 2024, whereas the frozen snacks and plant alternatives segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable time period.

, the frozen meals and RTE segment led the market with highest market share of 30% in 2024, whereas the frozen snacks and plant alternatives segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable time period. By category , the ready-to-cook segment captured the maximum share of 45% in 2024, whereas the ready-to-eat segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

, the ready-to-cook segment captured the maximum share of 45% in 2024, whereas the ready-to-eat segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period. By distribution channel , the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment led the frozen and convenience food market with highest share of 50% in 2024, whereas the online platforms are expected to grow in the forecasted period.

, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment led the frozen and convenience food market with highest share of 50% in 2024, whereas the online platforms are expected to grow in the forecasted period. By end user, the household/residential segment dominated the market with largest share of 55% in 2024, whereas the foodservice segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future.



New Trends in the Frozen and Convenience Food Market

The extended shelf life of convenience and frozen food items, made possible by the freezing method, is a major growth factor for the frozen and convenience food market.

The frozen and convenient food industry provides customers with food freshness, quality, and taste intact in the packaging, which helps enhance the growth of the frozen and convenience food market.

High demand for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products is another major factor for the growth of the market. Such food items help to aid busy schedules, allowing consumers to enjoy nutritious food with ideal time management.



Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Procurement

Strategic sourcing of perishable ingredients and packaging materials ensures consistent supply. Partnerships with certified suppliers reduce volatility and improve quality.



Processing & Quality Control

Advanced freezing methods such as IQF and cryogenic freezing preserve texture and nutrition, while automated quality checks minimize defects.



Packaging & Branding

Innovative packaging formats extend shelf life and improve convenience (microwave- and air-fryer-ready). Strong branding builds consumer trust in freshness and safety.



Cold-Chain Logistics

Distribution centers and temperature-controlled networks maintain integrity across retail and foodservice channels.



Waste Management & Recycling

Food waste from production is minimized through upcycling initiatives, while recyclable packaging reduces landfill impact.



What Has Been the Impact of AI on the Frozen and Convenience Food Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the frozen and convenience food market by enhancing efficiency, quality, and consumer alignment across the value chain. In production, AI-powered computer vision systems ensure strict quality control by detecting defects, inconsistencies, or contamination in ingredients and finished products, safeguarding safety and compliance. Machine learning algorithms also optimize processing and storage conditions, such as temperature and logistics, to maintain freshness and extend shelf life, which is critical for frozen food. In product development, AI analyzes consumer health data, taste preferences, and lifestyle patterns to guide the creation of innovative convenience foods, such as plant-based frozen meals, low-sodium options, or fortified snacks, that meet rising demand for healthier and personalized alternatives.

Recent Developments in the Frozen and Convenience Food Market

In June 2025 , Conagra Brands, North America's leading branded food company, launched more than 50 new delicious frozen food options. These food options are available in stores and online platforms as well. ( Source - https://www.prnewswire.com/)

, Conagra Brands, North America's leading branded food company, launched more than 50 new delicious frozen food options. These food options are available in stores and online platforms as well. ( - https://www.prnewswire.com/) In September 2025, The Freiberger Group, a German-based pizza producer, announced the launch of its first UK brand, named ‘Craft Pizza’. The new pizza range consists of six different types of pizzas. The main aim of the brand is to serve consumers the fresh and appealing taste of pizzas in frozen form, allowing them to enjoy them anytime and anywhere. (Source- https://grocerytrader.co.uk)

Market Dynamics

What are the growth drivers of the Frozen and Convenience Food Market?

The growing demand for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meals among individuals with hectic life schedules is a major factor driving the growth of the frozen and convenience food market. Such products help consumers to manage their day easily and consume nutritious food at the same time. Availability of such products in vegetarian options is another major factor for the growth of the market due to the growing population of vegans and vegetarians. Increased consumer awareness of health and nutrition, as well as the importance of food, is another major factor driving the market’s growth. Increasing disposable income and a growing population of health-conscious individuals are also market-supportive factors.

Challenge

Supply chain Issues are disturbing the growth of the Market

Disruptions in the supply chain of frozen and convenience food products are a major restraining factor in the growth of the frozen and convenience food market. Such issues can be observed due to political, weather, and climatic problems. Balancing cold chain consistency is a complex process that can also impact market growth. Food safety and food spoilage can also ruin the supply chain consistency, which might hamper the growth of supermarkets and online platforms as well.

Opportunity

Advanced Freezing Technology is helping the Growth of the Market

Freezing is a vital basis for frozen and convenience food products, as it helps enhance the shelf life of these products. Hence, innovation in freezing technology is one of the major growth factors for the frozen and convenience food market. Technologies such as vacuum sealing, quick freezing, and cryogenic freezing help to maintain the taste, nutrition, and texture of food products. Robotic automation and AI-generated quality control are other technologically advanced features that are helpful for the market's growth. Data-driven and personalization are also helping the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Frozen and Convenience Food Market Regional Analysis

Europe dominated the Frozen and Convenience Food Market in 2024

Europe dominated the frozen and convenience food market in 2024 due to factors such as rising disposable income, high demand for convenient food options, busy lifestyles, and shrinking household sizes. The growth of the vegan and vegetarian population, leading to demand for vegetarian and plant-based frozen and convenient food options, is also helping the growth of the frozen and convenience food market. Growth of online platforms allowing consumers to shop for different types of products at discounted prices is another market growth aiding factor.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the Forecast Period.

Rising disposable income, growth of vegans and plant-based diet followers, hectic schedules of people, and various other supportive factors are helping the growth of the frozen and convenience food market in the region. High demand for ready-to-eat meals and ready-to-prepare meals is also helping the growth of the market. Countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea have made major contributions to the growth of the market due to high demand for convenient meal options.

Frozen and Convenience Food Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8.2% Market Size in 2024 USD 468.93 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 507.38 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 1,031.29 Billion Dominated Region Europe Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Frozen and Convenience Food Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The frozen meals and RTE segment led the frozen and convenience food market in 2024 due to technological advancements in freezing and packaging technology, helping the growth of the frozen and convenience food market. Various other factors, such as rapid urbanization, changing consumer preferences, high demand for ready-to-eat and easy-to-prepare meal options, and high demand for the food service industry, are also some of the factors helpful for the growth of the frozen and convenience food market.

The frozen snacks and plant-based alternatives segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to high demand for snacks and convenient food options. Such food options are easy to prepare and are time-saving, hence helpful to adjust to a hectic schedule. Frozen snacks have a longer shelf life and are also easy to store. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the forecast period.

Category Analysis

The ready-to-cook segment led the frozen and convenience food market in 2024 due to high demand for such food options that are easy to prepare and less time-consuming. Such food options and frozen foods make it easy to manage busy lifestyles, allowing consumers to save time and consume nutritious meals as well. Rising disposable income, dual-income households, high demand for frozen and convenient food options, and other similar factors help the growth of the market. Changing preferences and lifestyles of consumers due to their working habits also impact the growth of the market.

The ready-to-eat segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period because such food options are considered the most convenient and time-saving meals. Hence, such food options help the growth of the frozen and convenience food market in the foreseeable period, as they help to save time and allow busy consumers to manage their hectic schedules comfortably. Rising disposable income, improving standards, and high demand for convenient meal options to save time are also some of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment led the frozen and convenience food market in 2024 due to their availability near residential areas, helping the growth of the market. Such stores have separate sections for convenient and frozen snacks, stacked in different categories, which are helpful for customers to pick the right product. Such stores also occasionally offer multiple discounts to attract customers, further fueling the growth of the frozen and convenience food market.

The online segment is expected to continue growing in the foreseeable future due to the availability of various products at discounted prices. Consumers can easily buy different types of convenient meals and snacks at home to save time and manage their hectic schedules. Consumers can also obtain detailed information about products and compare prices across various platforms for informed shopping.

End Use Analysis

The household/residential segment led the frozen and convenience food market in 2024, driven by high demand for convenient and frozen food options at the residential level. It helps consumers save time, manage busy lifestyles, and enjoy nutritious food at the same time. High spending power and changing preferences are some of the major factors helping the growth of the segment, further fueling the market’s growth. Rising demand for vegan and vegetarian frozen snack options also helps the growth of the market.

The foodservice industry is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to the growing number of restaurants, cafes, and hotels. Such places require convenient and frozen snacks and meal options due to the high demand of consumers. Such places also deliver such food options to consumers through online platforms, further fueling their demand. Hence, the frozen and convenience food market is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

Key Players in the Frozen and Convenience Food Market:





Nestlé

General Mills

Conagra Brands

Kraft Heinz

Tyson Foods

McCain Foods

Unilever

Nomad Foods Ltd

Hormel Foods



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Frozen Meals & Ready-to-Eat (RTE)

Frozen Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Frozen Fruits & Vegetables

Frozen Bakery & Confectionery

Frozen Snacks (Pizza, Nuggets, Fries, etc.)

Packaged Convenience Foods (Instant Noodles, Pasta, Soups, Sauces)

Others (Dairy, Plant-Based Alternatives)



By Category

Ready-to-Cook (RTC)

Ready-to-Eat (RTE)

Semi-Prepared



By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online/E-commerce Platforms

Institutional Sales (Hotels, Restaurants, Catering – HORECA)



By End-User

Household/Residential Consumers

Foodservice (QSRs, Restaurants, Hotels)

Institutional (Schools, Hospitals, Corporate Cafeterias)



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

