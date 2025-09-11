LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Babcock International Group (Babcock) and HII (NYSE: HII), signed a memorandum of understanding to bring together HII’s REMUS unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and Babcock’s world-leading submarine Weapon Handling and Launch Systems (WHLS). The goal of the collaboration is to deliver autonomous launch and recovery of UUVs via submarine torpedo tubes, strengthening the undersea advantage of allied navies. This is the first program of its kind within the Babcock Mission Systems business.

As UUVs become increasingly vital to future undersea operations, HII and Babcock seek to work together to jointly pursue future opportunities within the unmanned space. This joint initiative builds on Babcock and HII’s strategic partnership started in 2023, and the U.S. Navy’s first successful forward-deployed UUV launch and recovery via torpedo tube, using an HII REMUS. Babcock’s WHLS are currently in service with the submarine fleets of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Spain and South Korea.

Chris Kastner, HII, president and chief executive officer, said: “This partnership demonstrates the promise of pairing Babcock’s handling and launch system technology with the capabilities of HII’s REMUS UUVs to strengthen the undersea advantage of our allies. I am proud of HII’s leadership in advancing autonomous maritime manned-unmanned teaming operations and excited about the opportunities this collaboration will unlock.”





Photos accompanying this release are available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-and-babcock-join-forces-to-integrate-unmanned-underwater-vehicles-with-submarine-weapon-handling-and-launch-systems/.

Sir Nick Hine, Babcock, chief executive marine, said: "Partnering with HII, we’re combining over a century of expertise in surface and sub-surface systems to further explore marine technologies and strengthen defense capabilities — this is just the beginning of future collaborations across marine programs."

Babcock has been responsible for the design, manufacture and support of submarine WHLS for the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy and overseas customers for more than 50 years. Together with HII’s autonomous REMUS, Babcock and HII can offer customers more capability through the integration of the latest UUV technology into existing and new build platforms.

The U.S. Navy’s milestone operation underscores a broader transformation in undersea warfare: the growing demand for integrated manned-autonomous operations that extend reach, enhance stealth, and reduce operational risk. HII and Babcock’s collaboration positions both companies, and their allied navy customers, to lead this transformation.

To date, HII has sold more than 700 REMUS vehicles to over 30 countries, including 14 NATO members. Notably, more than 90% of REMUS units delivered in the past 23 years remain in service, demonstrating platform durability and lifecycle value — critical in defense acquisition decision-making.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

About Babcock

Babcock is a FTSE 100 international defence company, operating in the UK, Australasia, Canada, France and South Africa with exports to additional markets. We deliver complex support and product solutions to enhance our customers’ defence capabilities and critical assets. We are driven by our purpose: to create a safe and secure world, together.

