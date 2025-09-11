JDMuscle Joins Boxerfest 2025 as Official Partner, Unveiling New Engineering for Subaru Platform

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JDMuscle, a leading engineering firm and supplier of high-performance aftermarket parts, has been named an official partner of Boxerfest 2025. The company will use the Mid-Atlantic's premier Subaru enthusiast event to debut its latest advancements for the platform.





Enthusiasts visiting JDMuscle's exhibition space will experience a comprehensive collection of Subaru performance parts for WRX and STI models, including several new additions specifically engineered for the 2022+ WRX platform. The display will feature proven components alongside select prototype designs making their public debut.





"We've focused our development efforts on addressing real-world needs that Subaru owners have identified," said JDMuscle's founder Leo. "Each product we're bringing to Boxerfest has been engineered to deliver tangible improvements in both functionality and style."

Advanced Engineering Showcase

JDMuscle will highlight a carefully curated selection of Subaru WRX parts and innovations, including:

Matrix LED Taillights – The next evolution in JDMuscle's acclaimed lighting series, now featuring enhanced brightness and proprietary animation sequences



V1 LED Headlights – A revolutionary direct-fit solution for 2022+ WRX Base/Premium trims that dramatically transforms front-end aesthetics while significantly improving nighttime visibility



VS2 Carbon Fiber GT Wing – The result of extensive aerodynamic testing, offering the perfect balance of downforce and visual impact for 2022-2025 WRX models



Limited Preview: Project X – For the first time, JDMuscle will offer select attendees behind-the-scenes glimpses of an ambitious development project aimed at significantly enhancing WRX/STI platform capabilities

"What we're bringing to Boxerfest represents just the tip of the iceberg," Technical Director explains. "We're particularly excited about several projects still in development that we'll be discussing privately with serious enthusiasts who visit our booth. Some of these innovations address long-standing challenges in the Subaru performance community."

Exclusive Access & Opportunities

The JDMuscle booth is designed to facilitate deeper connections with the community:

Private demonstration areas for qualified enthusiasts interested in upcoming releases

Technical specialists available for scheduled consultation sessions

Early-adopter opportunities for products still in final development

Limited-edition commemorative merchandise exclusive to Boxerfest attendees

Invitation-only previews of collaboration projects with professional motorsports teams



JDMuscle representatives will be scheduling private consultations throughout the event for serious builders interested in incorporating upcoming technologies into their projects. Enthusiasts are encouraged to register in advance for these limited appointment slots.





Event Information

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Location: York Expo Center, 334 Carlisle Ave, York, PA

JDMuscle Booth: Main Exhibition Hall

Private Consultations: Email sales@JDMuscleUSA.com to schedule

About JDMuscle

Since its founding in 2012, JDMuscle has established itself as an engineering-driven force in the performance aftermarket. With headquarters in Willow Grove, PA and a nationwide distribution network, the company has consistently pioneered innovations that push the boundaries of what's possible for Japanese performance platforms. JDMuscle's reputation for quality, innovation, and technical excellence has made it a trusted partner for enthusiasts ranging from weekend warriors to professional motorsports teams. For more information, visit www.jdmuscleusa.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b236b91-2b86-43c8-bdb5-2c6b89b487af

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/643438c5-cf33-41b1-bd58-aa6b083b9a3c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a064400a-fb3c-4564-b677-de4b66b61789