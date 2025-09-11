Asia-Pacific Coaxial Cable Market Outlook, 2030 - Usage in Automation and M2M Communication is Growing in Manufacturing and Aerospace Sectors

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Co-axial Cable Market Outlook, 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report anticipates more than 7.26% CAGR growth from 2025 to 2030, driven by skyrocketing demand for high-speed internet and broadband networks due to data-intensive streaming and gaming applications. Technologies like DOCSIS 3.1 further augment data transmission capabilities, supporting modern infrastructures.

Key regional developments include Google's subsea cable between Australia and Christmas Island, and Singapore's conditional approval for the Australia-Asia PowerLink project by SunCable. Investments in 5G and 6G networks further expand opportunities for advanced coaxial cables, catering to increasing data and performance demands from consumers and service providers.

Market Drivers

Expansion of Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Hybrid Networks: Integration of coaxial into hybrid systems ensures cost-effective connectivity, especially in countries like China, India, and South Korea.

Integration of coaxial into hybrid systems ensures cost-effective connectivity, especially in countries like China, India, and South Korea. Growth in Pay-TV and Digital Broadcasting: Despite streaming services, coaxial cables remain vital for pay-TV and broadcasting, enhanced by regional digital TV initiatives.

Market Challenges

Competition from Fiber Optic Technology: Fiber optics offer advantages prompting shifts, risking coaxial's growth, particularly in Japan and South Korea.

Fiber optics offer advantages prompting shifts, risking coaxial's growth, particularly in Japan and South Korea. Supply Chain Disruptions and Material Costs: Price fluctuations and geopolitical tensions disrupt manufacturing and production costs for regional manufacturers.

Market Trends

5G and Small Cell Deployment: As 5G infrastructure expands, coaxial supports small cells and network densification, especially in populous Asiatic areas.

As 5G infrastructure expands, coaxial supports small cells and network densification, especially in populous Asiatic areas. Industrial Applications: Usage in automation and M2M communication is growing in manufacturing and aerospace sectors, relying on high-quality coaxial capabilities.

The hardline coaxial segment leads growth in the market with its low attenuation and high signal integrity, important for 5G backhauls and extensive broadcasting needs. Internet data transfer drives the sector forward due to surging demand from smartphone adoption and digital applications, promising seamless high-bandwidth connectivity.

China's dominance in the Asia-Pacific market is rooted in its robust telecom infrastructure, broad manufacturing ecosystem for coaxial cables, and significant developments in 5G and cable TV sectors, ensuring sustained growth and leadership.

By Cable Type:

Hardline

RG-6

Triaxial

Radiating

Others

By Application:

Internet Data Transfer

Radio Frequency Transfer

Aerospace & Defense

Video Distribution

By End-User:

Internet Service Providers

Television

Telecommunication Service Providers

System Integrators

Others

