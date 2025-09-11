Cloud Computing in Healthcare Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Big Data, AI Integration, and Patient Data Protection Drive Adoption Across Value Chain

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Cloud Computing in Healthcare (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cloud computing is a model for delivering and maintaining IT resources and services via the internet. It offers a dynamic, scalable, and readily available IT framework, enabling users to access computing assets, such as servers, storage, and applications housed within a data center. This infrastructure is remotely accessible, allowing organizations to use IT services without the need for on-premise hardware and software, which traditionally characterized enterprise IT setups.



Scope

Cloud computing is used across the healthcare value chain

The cloud aids in managing big data and building AI

Cloud platforms streamline regulatory processes

In-built cloud features facilitate the protection of patient data

Reasons to Buy

Understand how cloud computing is used in healthcare

Learn about impacts and benefits of cloud computing in healthcare, medical devices, and pharma

Understand the major players in cloud computing

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Value Chain

The Impact of Cloud Computing on Healthcare

Case Studies

The Cloud Computing Timeline

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5wsvit

