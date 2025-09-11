Cloud Computing in Healthcare Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Big Data, AI Integration, and Patient Data Protection Drive Adoption Across Value Chain

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Cloud Computing in Healthcare (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cloud computing is a model for delivering and maintaining IT resources and services via the internet. It offers a dynamic, scalable, and readily available IT framework, enabling users to access computing assets, such as servers, storage, and applications housed within a data center. This infrastructure is remotely accessible, allowing organizations to use IT services without the need for on-premise hardware and software, which traditionally characterized enterprise IT setups.
Scope
- Cloud computing is used across the healthcare value chain
- The cloud aids in managing big data and building AI
- Cloud platforms streamline regulatory processes
- In-built cloud features facilitate the protection of patient data
Reasons to Buy
- Understand how cloud computing is used in healthcare
- Learn about impacts and benefits of cloud computing in healthcare, medical devices, and pharma
- Understand the major players in cloud computing
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Value Chain
- The Impact of Cloud Computing on Healthcare
- Case Studies
- The Cloud Computing Timeline
- Companies
- Sector Scorecard
- Glossary
- Further Reading
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5wsvit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.