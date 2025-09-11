Cloud Computing in Healthcare Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Big Data, AI Integration, and Patient Data Protection Drive Adoption Across Value Chain

Explore the transformative power of cloud computing in healthcare! Learn how this dynamic and scalable model revolutionizes data management, aids AI development, and streamlines regulatory processes while safeguarding patient data. Discover insights into its impacts, benefits, and major players.

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Cloud Computing in Healthcare (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cloud computing is a model for delivering and maintaining IT resources and services via the internet. It offers a dynamic, scalable, and readily available IT framework, enabling users to access computing assets, such as servers, storage, and applications housed within a data center. This infrastructure is remotely accessible, allowing organizations to use IT services without the need for on-premise hardware and software, which traditionally characterized enterprise IT setups.

Scope

  • Cloud computing is used across the healthcare value chain
  • The cloud aids in managing big data and building AI
  • Cloud platforms streamline regulatory processes
  • In-built cloud features facilitate the protection of patient data

Reasons to Buy

  • Understand how cloud computing is used in healthcare
  • Learn about impacts and benefits of cloud computing in healthcare, medical devices, and pharma
  • Understand the major players in cloud computing

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Players
  • Value Chain
  • The Impact of Cloud Computing on Healthcare
  • Case Studies
  • The Cloud Computing Timeline
  • Companies
  • Sector Scorecard
  • Glossary
  • Further Reading

