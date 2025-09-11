POS Terminals Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030) - Security Challenges Loom Over POS Market as Connectivity Vulnerabilities Persist

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "POS Terminal - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The POS Terminal Market is forecasted to grow from USD 108.94 billion in 2025 to USD 165.17 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 8.68% during 2025-2030. This growth is driven by the systems' ability to enhance return on investment and provide business intelligence for industries such as retail, hospitality, transportation, and banking.

POS terminals have evolved into systems integrated with financial solutions and customer relationship management (CRM), providing business intelligence for managing revenue streams and inventory. These systems offer critical advantages including accurate transactions, lower maintenance costs, and real-time inventory management.

The modern POS terminals, featuring low power consumption and touchscreen displays, reduce deployment and maintenance costs. Companies like Aures Technologies and Sharp Electronics provide fixed POS solutions with advanced processors to enhance operations. Aures' fanless temperature control solution minimizes mechanical failures.

COVID-19 has reshaped consumer shopping trends, boosting the demand for contactless payments, virtual consultations, curbside pickups, and social commerce. These changes have bolstered the global demand for POS terminals.

Security remains a challenge, as POS terminals, connected to the network and internet, are susceptible to cyberattacks. Unencrypted card data can be accessed by attackers, posing risks of card cloning.

Market Trends

The hardware segment, including integrated POS systems and standalone terminals, is expected to account for the largest market share. The introduction of all-in-one units allows fixed and portable deployment, equipped with built-in payment terminals, scanners, and printers.

Credit and debit card transactions through payment terminals are perceived as more secure in certain regions, promoting the extensive use of these terminals in stores. Newer hardware designs mitigate security threats, with added features like cameras and fingerprint sensors for smoother transactions.

Contactless payment solutions, supported by advancements like VisionLabs' LUNA POS terminal, are gaining traction. These terminals support various payment methods including traditional card transactions and contactless face biometrics, among others.

mPOS solutions are in high demand due to the expansion of global supermarket retailers. Instances like Shopify's integrated retail hardware highlight this trend.

Asia-Pacific Growth

Asia Pacific is leading in technology adoption, driving POS terminal market growth. The region's shift towards cashless payments expands market opportunities.

Significant investments by vendors in innovation and partnerships fuel regional growth. India, for example, has witnessed an increase in POS terminals usage in sectors like restaurants and fuel stations.

Collaborations, such as MYPINPAD's launch of contactless payment solutions in Hong Kong, underscore the region's innovative strides.

Regional e-commerce growth further propels POS terminal demand. A study by Reprise and Google notes a significant rise in online shoppers compared to offline, foreshadowing expansive market prospects.

Industry Overview

The POS Terminal Market is fragmented with significant players like iMetrics Pte Ltd, Samsung Electronics, and Panasonic Corporation investing in R&D to drive innovative solutions. Regulatory frameworks are making the market more attractive and competitive.

June 2024 - Newland NPT introduced the U2000 modular payment terminal and the X800 wireless POS system, enhancing payment solutions for small and medium enterprises.

December 2023 - Qashier's collaboration with SHEIN exemplifies the integration of technology and retail, showcasing advanced POS solutions to enrich consumer experiences.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Challenges



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Component

6.2 By Type

6.3 By End-user Industries

6.4 By Geography



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles



8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 FUTURE OF THE MARKET



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

iMetrics Pte. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Ingenico SA

VeriFone System Inc.

Micros Retail Systems Inc. (Oracle)

HP Development Company L.P.

Panasonic Corporation

Bindo Labs Inc.

NEC Corporation

PAX Technology

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

NCR Corporation

Newland Payment Technology

NEXGO (Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co. Ltd.)

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Fujitsu Ltd.

Qashier PTE Ltd.

Diebold Nixdorf

NCR Corporation

Cow Hills Retail B.V.

CTAC N.V.

Agilysys Inc.

GK Software SE

Infor Inc.

Aptos Inc.

PCMS Group Ltd.

Cegid Group

Toshiba Tec Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7i59f0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.