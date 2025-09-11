E-Sports Betting Industry Valued at $12.66 Billion in 2025 Will Surpass $20 Billion by 2029 - Asia-Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth, Leveraging Innovation in Betting Tech

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Sports Betting Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive E-sports betting market research report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, covering market size, regional shares, competitive landscapes, and emerging trends. It serves as an invaluable resource for companies seeking to navigate the dynamic e-sports betting landscape, encompassing services such as real-time betting, marketing solutions, and compliance management.

The E-sports betting market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with its size projected to expand from $11.22 billion in 2024 to $20.39 billion by 2029. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%, driven by increased online gaming popularity, regulatory changes, and technological advancements. Key factors contributing to historical growth include the popularity of e-sports, increasing acceptance of online gambling, and significant investments in the sector.

The forecast period anticipates continued market expansion, bolstered by the proliferation of e-sports titles, expanded global reach, and strategic partnerships. Europe was the largest market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region. Advances such as cross-platform integration, blockchain adoption, and enhanced AI-driven user experience are expected to further accelerate growth.

Online games play a crucial role in the rise of the e-sports betting market, connecting players in a shared virtual environment. This surge is fueled by technological advancements, widespread internet access, and a diverse range of game genres. As a result, betting enhances viewer engagement and generates new revenue streams, as demonstrated by the American Gaming Association's report of record $60.46 billion U.S. consumer spending on commercial casino gaming and sports betting in 2022.

Leading companies are innovating with technologies like odds and modeling feed technology to improve user experience and betting accuracy. In April 2022, Esports Technologies Inc. launched innovative technology for delivering real-time odds and modeling data, enhancing decision-making for its clientele through advanced algorithms and machine learning.

The e-sports betting market saw significant consolidation activities, such as IMG Arena Ltd.'s acquisition of Leap Gaming in 2023. This strategic move allows the company to enhance its sports betting content portfolio, focusing on virtual sports. Key players in the industry include Flutter Entertainment PLC, Entain PLC, Bet365, and DraftKings Inc., among others.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Betting Types include Pre-Match and Live or In-Play Betting; Platforms include both Online and Offline avenues; Applications cover ages 18-25, 26-30, and 31 and above.

Key Companies Mentioned: Flutter Entertainment PLC, Entain PLC, Bet365, DraftKings Inc., Pinnacle Group Inc.

Countries: Major markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain are covered.

Regions: Analysis includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Time Series: The report covers a period of five years historically and ten years into the future.

Data: Detailed ratios of market size and growth related to overall markets, GDP proportions, and individual expenditure metrics are presented.

Data Segmentation: Historical and forecasted data are segmented by country and region, alongside competitor market shares and specific segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Comprehensive data and analyses are thoroughly sourced with end notes.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $20.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global

The major companies featured in this E-Sports Betting market report include:

Flutter Entertainment PLC

Entain PLC

Bet365

DraftKings Inc.

Pinnacle Group Inc.

Super Group Ltd.

William Hill PLC

Kindred Group PLC

Paddy Power Betfair PLC

Betsson AB

Betfred

SBOBET

Parimatch

888 Holdings PLC

Bet-at-home.com AG

Betvictor Ltd.

Esports Entertainment Group

BetWinner

Intertops

Betcris

Bovada

Unikrn

GVC Group

GG.BET

Real Luck Group Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93hnb7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment