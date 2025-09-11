Bluetooth Modules Market to More Than Double During 2025-2030 - Investment Opportunities and Key Player Strategies in the $40+ Billion Industry

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bluetooth Module Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Bluetooth module market is projected to expand from USD 17.13 billion in 2025 to USD 40.347 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 18.69%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of Bluetooth technology across consumer electronics, security, and commercial applications.

The market is stimulated by high demand for wireless devices and rapid technological advancements, although challenges such as connectivity reliability and security concerns remain prevalent.

Market Drivers

The rise in demand for Bluetooth-enabled devices such as smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles acts as a significant growth driver. The expansion of IoT applications, which depend on Bluetooth for seamless device communication, also accelerates market growth. BLE technology, recognized for its energy efficiency, serves billions of devices and supports applications ranging from digital marketing to electronic payments. Advancements such as Nordic Semiconductor's BLE modules with AI capabilities further bolster adoption. The synchronization of Bluetooth with emerging technologies positions it as a cornerstone for smart devices.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application, device type, and geography. Applications include consumer electronics, industrial automation, healthcare, and security. Consumer electronics currently dominate due to widespread usage in smartphones and home automation systems. Device types include standard Bluetooth and BLE modules, with BLE leading owing to its low power consumption and IoT compatibility. Geographically, the market spans North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The United States remains a key growth area with high IoT penetration and consumer electronics use.

Geographical Outlook

The U.S. Bluetooth module market is poised for growth due to increased adoption in electronic products and the influence of IoT. Demand for BLE modules in mobile devices is strong, supported by a robust technological infrastructure. Companies like Texas Instruments, with headquarters in Dallas, bolster market growth by contributing significantly to BLE module production.

Industry Analysis

Porter's Five Forces analysis reveals competitive dynamics, highlighting supplier power, buyer influence, and market rivalry. The industry value chain analysis identifies key players in module design and manufacturing, emphasizing their roles in delivering reliable connectivity solutions. Regulatory frameworks covering wireless communication and data security are crucial for ensuring market stability and consumer trust.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players such as Nordic Semiconductor and Texas Instruments spearhead innovation through advanced BLE modules and industry collaborations. By integrating AI and machine learning capabilities, these companies enhance module performance and maintain leadership in the market.

Challenges

Key challenges include connectivity issues due to propagation conditions and security risks with Bluetooth-enabled devices. Maintaining robust encryption and performance is vital for continued market growth.

Report Coverage

This report covers historical data from 2020 to 2024 and forecasts from 2025 to 2030, analyzing growth opportunities, challenges, regulatory frameworks, and segment revenues, among others.

Segmentation:

By Type: Bluetooth Classic, Bluetooth Low-Energy, Dual Mode

Bluetooth Classic, Bluetooth Low-Energy, Dual Mode By End-User: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare Devices, Industrial Automation, Smart Home, IT & Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare Devices, Industrial Automation, Smart Home, IT & Telecommunications By Geography: Comprehensive coverage of North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific

Companies Profiled

Laird plc

Silicon Labs

Murata

STMicroelectronics

Panasonic

Hosiden

Texas Instruments

Fujitsu

Microchip Technology

Infineon Technologies AG

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $17.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.6% Regions Covered Global

