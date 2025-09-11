Palm Oil Market to Grow by $12.5 Billion During 2025-2030: Global Industry Assessment Featuring Analysis of Carotino, Yee Lee Corp., Innovans Palm Industries and More

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Palm Oil Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The palm oil market is projected to grow from USD 58.719 billion in 2025 to USD 71.304 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.96%.

The escalating global demand for edible oils, driven by population growth and its increased use in food applications, fuels the palm oil market. There's rising health awareness about palm oil's stability and versatility in cooking, driving its adoption.

Furthermore, the enhanced usage of crude palm oil in domestic and industrial applications in developing regions emerges as a key market driver. Its cost-effective nature and effectiveness in food processing, notably in bakery and confectionery, promote market expansion. Thanks to the scalability of plantations in tropical areas, the market remains well-positioned to meet this demand.

Environmental issues pose significant obstacles, particularly due to deforestation linked with expanding plantations. More scrutiny from environmental bodies and tighter regulations might stem market growth in the coming years. To ensure industry sustainability, engaging in sustainable sourcing and certification initiatives is crucial for market players.

Notable companies include Carotino Group (JC Chang Group), Yee Lee Corporation Bhd., Innovans Palm Industries Sdn Bhd, Able Perfect Sdn Bhd, and others. These firms concentrate on expanding production and adopting sustainable techniques to address environmental issues.

Comprehend strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally for effective market penetration strategies.

Historical data from 2020 to 2024 & project forecasts up to 2030.

Growth prospects, challenges, supply chain outlook, regulations, and trend analysis.

Competitive positioning, strategies, and market share analysis.

Revenue growth and segment/regional forecast assessment including country-specific data.

Company profiling with strategies, products, financials, and key developments: Carotino Sdn. Bhd. (JC Chang Group of Companies) Yee Lee Corporation Bhd. Innovans Palm Industries Sdn. Bhd. Able Perfect Sdn. Bhd. Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad Hayel Saeed Anam Group of Companies Green Ocean Corporation Berhad Muhibah Palm Product Sdn. Bhd. Cargill, Incorporated Wilmar International Ltd. Sime Darby Plantation Berhad IOI Corporation Berhad Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK)



Palm Oil Market Segmentation

By Type:

Crude Oil

Refined

Palm Kernel Oil

By Industry Verticals:

Food and Beverage

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Bioenergy and Power

Industrial Uses

Others

Predominantly found in food applications, palm oil features in bakery products, confectioneries, and cooking oils. Crude palm oil is essential for domestic cooking in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Brazil, given its affordability. The refined version prevails in processed food industries for its stability and neutral flavor. The demand surge for processed foods in budding economies is set to propel this segment.

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Others)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Others)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Others)

The market spans Asia, Africa, and South America, supported by tropical climates conducive to large-scale cultivation. Indonesia and Malaysia, key hubs, dominate production due to widespread plantations and export needs. Africa and South America sustain significant roles with enhanced plantation activities. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to sustain its leading market status due to strong production and consumption trends.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $58.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $71.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

