Birger Nispel International Academy Announces Award-Winning Keynote by Birger Nispel at International Experts Congress in New York

Bochum, Germany/New York, NY , Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birger Nispel International Academy announced today that its founder, economic strategist Birger Nispel, delivered an award-winning keynote at the International Experts Congress in New York on August 25. Recognized for his insights into intercultural challenges faced by non-EU companies entering the German market, Nispel received honors for his presentation addressing global economic shifts and strategic marketing solutions for internationalization.





In his compelling presentation, Nispel as one of the 111 "TOP Public Speakers" in Germany, delved into the intricacies of internationalization and the market entry of foreign companies into Germany. He emphasized the critical role of understanding intercultural barriers that often hinder companies from achieving success, despite having superior products. Highlighting current global economic trends, Nispel demonstrated practical strategies for leveraging targeted marketing and sales to facilitate successful entry into the German market.

"Especially in times of economic uncertainty, it is crucial to engage in intercultural marketing in a meaningful way," stated Birger Nispel. "Only those who understand and respect cultural differences can achieve lasting success when entering the German market."

The congress featured a diverse array of topics presented by international experts throughout the day, culminating in a gala evening on a yacht set against the stunning New York skyline. During this elegant affair, Birger Nispel was honoured with an award for his outstanding speech, further cementing his reputation as a leading figure in the field of international business consultancy.

As a seasoned consultant, Nispel has dedicated many years to aiding companies in their successful internationalization efforts. His expertise lies in strategic marketing and sales, providing invaluable guidance to companies seeking to penetrate new markets. His work with Birger Nispel International Academy has been instrumental in making non-EU companies visible in Germany and Europe, showcasing how to secure the right partners and distributors or establish subsidiaries.

The event underscored the importance of intercultural understanding and strategic planning in today's interconnected world. Birger Nispel's insights and leadership continue to inspire companies to navigate the complexities of international business with confidence and success.





About Birger Nispel International Academy



Founded by economic strategist Birger Nispel, Birger Nispel International Academy supports non-EU companies—particularly from Japan, Taiwan, and North America—in entering the German and European markets. The academy specializes in establishing local visibility, securing distributors or partners, and setting up subsidiaries, offering structured strategies and hands-on implementation to drive long-term market success in the EU.

Press inquiries

Birger Nispel International Academy

https://www.birgernispel.com/en-gb

Birger NISPEL (Mr.)

bn@birgernispel.de

+4923433827026

Bergmannstraße 32, 44809 Bochum



