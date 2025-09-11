Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biotech, Pharmaceuticals & Genetics Industry Almanac 2026: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Biotech, Pharmaceuticals & Genetics Industry.

Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

Key Features:

Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics

Industry employment numbers

Additional Key Features Includes:

Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies

U.S. and Global Firms

Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries

Executive Contacts

Revenues

For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries

Statistical Tables

Key Questions Answered Include:

How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Biotech, Pharmaceuticals & Genetics Industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Major Trends Affecting the Biotech, Pharmaceuticals & Genetics Industry

The State of the Biotechnology Industry Today

A Short History of Biotechnology

Fast Track Drugs Come to Market in the U.S. with FDA Cooperation

Ethanol Production Is Massive for Fuel Additives

Cellulosic Ethanol Makes Slow Commercial Progress

Major Drug Companies Acquire or Partner With Smaller Biotech Firms

Pharmaceutical R&D Improves with Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Nations Compete Fiercely in Biotech Development

Patients' Genetic Profiles Plummet in Price as DNA Sequencing Technologies Advance

Gene Therapies Target Defective Genes/CRISPR Advances DNA Editing

Vaccines & Viruses as Therapies/mRNA Shows Great Promise

Massive R&D Investment Required for Development and Approval of New Drugs/Drug Prices Soar

Generic Drugs Have Biggest Market Share by Unit Volume, but not by Total Revenues

America Pays Higher Prices for Drugs Than Other Nations/U.S. Government Launches Drug Price Negotiation and Control Powers for Medicare

Biotech and Orphan Drugs Create New Revenues for Drug Firms

Revolutionary New Drugs (Zepbound, Wegovy and Ozempic) Treat Obesity, Diabetes and Addiction/Show Promise for Treating Many Other Diseases

Biosimilars (Generic Biotech Drugs) Receive FDA Guidelines for Accelerated Approval/Competition Will Be Fierce

Market for CBD Remains Steady

Stem Cells and 3-D Printing - A New Era of Tissue Replacement Takes Shape

Genetically Modified (GM) Seeds and Crops Planted in Dozens of Nations/Agribio R&D Investment Is High

Genetically Modified (GM) Foods Prompt Controversy, Labeling and Legislation

Plant-Based Meat Substitutes Developed

Selective Plant Breeding, Mutagenesis and Gene-Editing, Including CRISPR, as Alternatives to GM Seeds

Immunotherapy, ADCs and CAR-T Create Exciting New Approach to Fighting Cancers

Technology Discussion - Genes and DNA

Technology Discussion - Proteins and Proteomics

Technology Discussion - DNA Chips

Technology Discussion - SNPs ("Snips")

Technology Discussion - Synthetic Biology

Technology Discussion - Recombinant DNA

Technology Discussion - Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Biotech, Pharmaceuticals & Genetics Industry Statistics

Biotech Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

The U.S. Drug Discovery & Approval Process

U.S. FDA Novel New Drug Approvals by Year 2015-2024

Employment in Life & Physical Science Occupations by Business Type, U.S.: May 2024

Federal R&D & R&D Funding for Basic Research, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2023-2025

U.S. Exports & Imports of Pharmaceutical Products: 2019-2024

Prescription Drug Expenditures & Annual Percent Change, U.S.: 2017-2033

NSF Budget by Appropriation (Dollars in Millions), Fiscal Years: 2023-2025

Research Funding for Biological Sciences, U.S. National Science Foundation: Fiscal Years 2024-2026

The Nation's Health Dollar: 2025 Where It Came From (Projected)

The Nation's Health Dollar: 2025 Where It Went (Estimated)

Important Biotech, Pharmaceuticals & Genetics Industry Contacts (Addresses, Phone Numbers and Internet Sites)

The Biotech 350: Who They Are and How They Were Chosen

Index of Companies Within Industry Groups

Alphabetical Index

Index of U.S. Headquarters Location by State

Index of Non-U.S. Headquarters Location by Country

Individual Profiles on Each of The Biotech 350

Additional Indexes

Index of Hot Spots for Advancement for Women/Minorities

Index by Subsidiaries, Brand Names and Selected Affiliations

A Short Biotech, Pharmaceuticals & Genetics Industry Glossary

