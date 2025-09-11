Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biotech, Pharmaceuticals & Genetics Industry Almanac 2026: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Biotech, Pharmaceuticals & Genetics Industry.
Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.
Key Features:
- Business trends analysis
- In-depth industry overview
- Technology trends analysis
- Forecasts
- Spending, investment, and consumption discussions
- In-depth industry statistics and metrics
- Industry employment numbers
Additional Key Features Includes:
Industry Glossary
Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations
Profiles of industry-leading companies
- U.S. and Global Firms
- Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries
- Executive Contacts
- Revenues
- For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries
- Statistical Tables
Key Questions Answered Include:
- How is the industry evolving?
- How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?
- What is the size of the market now and in the future?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Biotech, Pharmaceuticals & Genetics Industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Major Trends Affecting the Biotech, Pharmaceuticals & Genetics Industry
- Major Trends Affecting the Biotech, Pharmaceuticals & Genetics Industry
- The State of the Biotechnology Industry Today
- A Short History of Biotechnology
- Fast Track Drugs Come to Market in the U.S. with FDA Cooperation
- Ethanol Production Is Massive for Fuel Additives
- Cellulosic Ethanol Makes Slow Commercial Progress
- Major Drug Companies Acquire or Partner With Smaller Biotech Firms
- Pharmaceutical R&D Improves with Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Nations Compete Fiercely in Biotech Development
- Patients' Genetic Profiles Plummet in Price as DNA Sequencing Technologies Advance
- Gene Therapies Target Defective Genes/CRISPR Advances DNA Editing
- Vaccines & Viruses as Therapies/mRNA Shows Great Promise
- Massive R&D Investment Required for Development and Approval of New Drugs/Drug Prices Soar
- Generic Drugs Have Biggest Market Share by Unit Volume, but not by Total Revenues
- America Pays Higher Prices for Drugs Than Other Nations/U.S. Government Launches Drug Price Negotiation and Control Powers for Medicare
- Biotech and Orphan Drugs Create New Revenues for Drug Firms
- Revolutionary New Drugs (Zepbound, Wegovy and Ozempic) Treat Obesity, Diabetes and Addiction/Show Promise for Treating Many Other Diseases
- Biosimilars (Generic Biotech Drugs) Receive FDA Guidelines for Accelerated Approval/Competition Will Be Fierce
- Market for CBD Remains Steady
- Stem Cells and 3-D Printing - A New Era of Tissue Replacement Takes Shape
- Genetically Modified (GM) Seeds and Crops Planted in Dozens of Nations/Agribio R&D Investment Is High
- Genetically Modified (GM) Foods Prompt Controversy, Labeling and Legislation
- Plant-Based Meat Substitutes Developed
- Selective Plant Breeding, Mutagenesis and Gene-Editing, Including CRISPR, as Alternatives to GM Seeds
- Immunotherapy, ADCs and CAR-T Create Exciting New Approach to Fighting Cancers
- Technology Discussion - Genes and DNA
- Technology Discussion - Proteins and Proteomics
- Technology Discussion - DNA Chips
- Technology Discussion - SNPs ("Snips")
- Technology Discussion - Synthetic Biology
- Technology Discussion - Recombinant DNA
- Technology Discussion - Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Biotech, Pharmaceuticals & Genetics Industry Statistics
- Biotech Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- The U.S. Drug Discovery & Approval Process
- U.S. FDA Novel New Drug Approvals by Year 2015-2024
- Employment in Life & Physical Science Occupations by Business Type, U.S.: May 2024
- Federal R&D & R&D Funding for Basic Research, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2023-2025
- U.S. Exports & Imports of Pharmaceutical Products: 2019-2024
- Prescription Drug Expenditures & Annual Percent Change, U.S.: 2017-2033
- NSF Budget by Appropriation (Dollars in Millions), Fiscal Years: 2023-2025
- Research Funding for Biological Sciences, U.S. National Science Foundation: Fiscal Years 2024-2026
- The Nation's Health Dollar: 2025 Where It Came From (Projected)
- The Nation's Health Dollar: 2025 Where It Went (Estimated)
Important Biotech, Pharmaceuticals & Genetics Industry Contacts (Addresses, Phone Numbers and Internet Sites)
The Biotech 350: Who They Are and How They Were Chosen
- Index of Companies Within Industry Groups
- Alphabetical Index
- Index of U.S. Headquarters Location by State
- Index of Non-U.S. Headquarters Location by Country
- Individual Profiles on Each of The Biotech 350
Additional Indexes
- Index of Hot Spots for Advancement for Women/Minorities
- Index by Subsidiaries, Brand Names and Selected Affiliations
- A Short Biotech, Pharmaceuticals & Genetics Industry Glossary
Companies Featured
- 3SBio Inc
- 4SC AG
- Abbott Laboratories
- AbbVie Inc
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc
- Achieve Life Sciences Inc
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
- Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited
- Agenus Inc
- Agilent Technologies Inc
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc
- Akebia Therapeutics Inc
- Alcon Inc
- ALK-Abello A/S
- Alkermes plc
- Allergy Therapeutics PLC
- Almirall SA
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Amarin Corporation plc
- Amgen Inc
- Amicus Therapeutics Inc
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Anika Therapeutics Inc
- Anixa Biosciences Inc
- Aptose Biosciences Inc
- Arcadia Biosciences Inc
- Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Aspira Womens Health Inc
- Assertio Holdings Inc
- Astellas Pharma Inc
- AstraZeneca plc
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
- BASF SE
- Bausch & Lomb Corp
- Bausch Health Companies Inc
- Baxter International Inc
- Bayer AG
- BGI Genomics Co Ltd
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Biogen Inc
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc
- Bionano Genomics Inc
- BioNTech SE
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- Biotest AG
- Bioventus Inc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- CareDx Inc
- CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Cassava Sciences Inc
- Cegedim SA
- Celldex Therapeutics Inc
- Cellectis SA
- CEL-SCI Corporation
- Cerus Corporation
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc
- Chemical Works of Gedeon Richter Plc
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd
- Chrome Holding Co
- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Cibus Inc
- CK Life Sciences Intl (Holdings) Inc
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc
- Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc
- Compugen Ltd
- Comvita Limited
- Corteva Inc (bda Corteva Agriscience)
- COSCIENS Biopharma Inc
- CSL Limited
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Curis Inc
- Cyanotech Corp
- Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
- DiaSorin SpA
- Divis Laboratories Limited
- Dominari Holdings Inc
- Dr Reddys Laboratories Limited
- Durect Corporation
- Editas Medicine Inc
- Eisai Co Ltd
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
- Elementis PLC
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc
- Endo Inc
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Euro-Med Laboratories Phil Inc
- Evotec SE
- Exelixis Inc
- Faes Farma SA
- Fortrea Holdings Inc
- Fufeng Group Co Ltd
- Galapagos NV
- Galderma Group AG
- GE HealthCare Technologies Inc
- Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV
- Geron Corporation
- Gilead Sciences Inc
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc
- GoodRx Holdings Inc
- GSK PLC
- Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd
- H Lundbeck A/S
- Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
- Harvard Bioscience Inc
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
- ICON plc
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc
- Illumina Inc
- ImmuCell Corporation
- Incyte Corporation
- Inotiv Inc
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Insmed Incorporated
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
- Integrated BioPharma Inc
- IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
- Interpace Biosciences Inc
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Ipsen SA
- IQVIA Holdings Inc
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- LadRx Corp
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Lifecore Biomedical Inc
- LifeVantage Corporation
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc
- Lonza Group AG
- Mannatech Incorporated
- Marizyme Inc
- Merck & Co Inc
- Merck KGaA
- Mesoblast Limited
- Microbot Medical Inc
- Moderna Inc
- Myriad Genetics Inc
- Natural Alternatives International Inc
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc
- Nektar Therapeutics
- NEOGEN Corporation
- NeoGenomics Inc
- Neurocrine Biosciences Inc
- Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Novartis AG
- Novavax Inc
- Novo Nordisk AS
- Novonesis A/S
- Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc
- ONO Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- OPKO Health Inc
- OraSure Technologies Inc
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc
- Organon & Co
- Orion Oyj
- Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd
- Pacific Biosciences of California Inc
- Pacira BioSciences Inc
- Palatin Technologies Inc
- Perrigo Company plc
- Personalis Inc
- Pfizer Inc
- Precigen Inc
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare
- ProPhase Labs Inc
- PT Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk
- QIAGEN NV
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Reliv International Inc
- Repligen Corporation
- RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Roche Holding AG
- Rohto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- S&W Seed Company
- Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc
- Sanofi SA
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
- Seelos Therapeutics Inc
- Shionogi & Co Ltd
- SIGA Technologies Inc
- Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd
- Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd
- Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited
- Sinovac Biotech Ltd
- Soligenix Inc
- Spectral Medical Inc
- Standard BioTools Inc
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Toyobo Co Ltd
- Trinity Biotech plc
- Twist Bioscience Corporation
- UCB SA
- United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd
- United Therapeutics Corporation
- United-Guardian Inc
- Vaxart Inc
- Vericel Corporation
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
- Vetoquinol SA
- Viatris Inc
- Virbac SA
- Windtree Therapeutics Inc
- XOMA Corporation
- Xtant Medical Holdings Inc
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
- Zoetis Inc
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0tebu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.