In Recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, Videra Health Announces it Has Helped Behavioral Health Services North Achieve Major Gains in Early Crisis Intervention

Orem, Utah, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orem, UT – September 11, 2025 – In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, Videra Health is highlighting how its AI-powered clinical solution helped Behavioral Health Services North (BHSN) improve crisis monitoring and support for over 4,000 individuals. The program demonstrates how technology can enable timely intervention, reduce risk, and improve outcomes for individuals experiencing mental health challenges.

BHSN implemented Videra Health’s solution, which combines video-based assessments, advanced AI analysis, and comprehensive monitoring of depression, anxiety, substance use, social determinants of health, and crisis risk. Automated alerts across 16 categories prioritize responses, allowing care teams to intervene when it matters most.

The results were significant:

Clinical Outcomes (Day 1 to Day 14):

Self-harm thoughts reduced from 22% to 9%

Substance use reports reduced from 19% to 6%

Emotional distress decreased from high to moderate/low

PHQ-9 scores improved 50% (12 to 6)

GAD-7 scores improved 50% (10 to 5)

PCL-5 scores improved 43% (28 to 16)

Operational Impact:

64% reduction in crisis alerts

1,583 staff hours saved through automation

100% prevention of Emergency Department visits and police interventions among monitored individuals

548 preventive interventions initiated





18,997 automated touchpoints delivered

“Early intervention is critical in suicide prevention,” said Loren Larsen, co-founder and CEO at Videra Health. “Our platform captures real-time behavioral changes that might otherwise go unnoticed, allowing care teams to respond proactively. Sharing these findings in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month emphasizes the importance of technology in supporting both individuals and clinicians.”

This initiative underscores Videra Health’s role as a comprehensive clinical AI solution, delivering measurable clinical improvements, staff efficiency, and enhanced risk management. By integrating seamlessly into existing workflows, the Videra Health platform provides end-to-end support for routine care and crisis intervention.

For more information on Videra Health and its role in early crisis intervention, visit www.viderahealth.com.

About Videra Health

Videra Health is a leading AI platform for behavioral health providers and proactively identifies, triages and monitors at-risk patients using linguistic, audio and video analysis. The FDA-registered digital platform transforms how doctors and healthcare systems interact and track a patient’s journey, illuminating the hidden depths of patient behavior and outcomes. Videra Health connects providers and patients anytime, anywhere, between visits and post-discharge via written and video assessments that translate into actionable quantitative and qualitative patient data. The platform streamlines diagnoses, enhances care accessibility, optimizes workflows and drives down costs for providers and healthcare systems.