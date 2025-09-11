Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market to Hit USD 27.54 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma treatment market was valued at USD 13.69 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach nearly USD 27.54 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.24%, according to a study published by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the global cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma treatment market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By treatment, the non-surgical segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024.

By treatment, the surgical segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the market during the study period.

By application, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma treatment market in 2024.

By application, the cancer institutes segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

Squamous cell carcinoma, also known as cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, is a type of skin cancer that develops when squamous cells in the outer skin layer grow abnormally. Risk factors include weakened immune systems, chronic wounds, fair skin, being male, older age, certain genetic conditions, and environmental exposures. Extended sun exposure to UV rays greatly increases the likelihood of this cancer.

The incidence of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) is rising, alongside advancements in treatments such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies, moving towards more personalized and effective strategies. Additionally, increased awareness about skin cancer prevention and early detection is boosting the demand for better treatment options.

What Is The Growth Potential Responsible For The Growth Of The Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market?

The market for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) is expanding due to the increasing global incidence of skin cancer, especially among the elderly and organ transplant recipients. Advances in diagnostic tools and the development of new drugs also play a role. Factors driving growth include rising public awareness, launches of new medications, a strong pipeline of treatments, and the availability of less invasive options, which promote earlier diagnosis and patient care.

The rise in skin cancer cases worldwide, including cSCC, largely results from extended UV radiation exposure. Continuous research and development support this growth by introducing innovative therapies and maintaining a robust drug pipeline. There is an increasing need for new treatments, particularly for patients with inoperable cSCC. Overall, greater public awareness about the dangers of sun exposure and skin issues encourages people to seek medical help promptly.

What Are The Growing Trends Associated With The Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market?

Shift Toward Targeted Therapies:

There is a clear trend moving from broad-spectrum treatments to highly specific, personalized therapies that focus on the molecular and biological features of the disease.



Rise of Immunotherapy:

Monoclonal antibodies and other forms of immunotherapy are gaining considerable attention, with key drugs like cemiplimab demonstrating high sales potential.



Development of New Approaches:

Research continues into new treatments, including topical options like 5-FU and photodynamic therapies, as well as experimental drugs such as RP1.



Prevalence of Surgical Procedures:

Despite progress in other therapies, surgical excision remains the most effective and preferred option for many cSCC cases, owing to its high cure rates.



Focus on Immunosuppressed Patients:

cSCC presents increased risks for immunosuppressed groups, such as organ transplant recipients and individuals with HIV, leading to the development of tailored treatment strategies for this patient segment.



What Is The Growing Challenge In The Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market?

The challenges in the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) include accurately identifying high-risk cases, managing aggressive tumors in immunocompromised patients, resistance to targeted therapies, high costs for branded treatments, limited insurance coverage in some regions, the need for standardized diagnostic and staging protocols, and potential surgical complications like recurrence and severe infections. Developing more standardized classification methods for high-risk cSCC is essential to guide effective treatment decisions and enhance outcomes for patients with advanced disease.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate The Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market in 2024?

North America dominated the global cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma treatment market in 2024. The rising prevalence of non-melanoma skin cancers, particularly squamous cell carcinoma, is a significant factor driving market growth. The other key factors are the aging population, which increases the prevalence of disease, and technological advancements in treatment modality with the introduction of new drugs like immunotherapy and targeted therapies to enhance the treatment efficacy, which helps expand the reach of the market in the region. The major players like F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd play a significant role in the growth and expansion of the market.

What Made The Asia Pacific Significantly Grow In The Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment market in 2024?

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing prevalence of skin cancer in the region and increasing awareness, which triggers growth and demand for the market. Key market drivers include rising UV exposure, improved healthcare expenditure, and emerging treatments like immunotherapy and targeted therapies in the region. The key players through advancements in treatment, improved healthcare infrastructure, further boost the growth and expansion of the market in the region.

Segmental Insights

By treatment,

Which Treatment Segment Dominated The Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market In 2024?

The non-surgical segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. Non-surgical treatments for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma include radiotherapy, topical medications, photodynamic therapy, and targeted systemic therapies. These options are preferred for patients who are not ideal surgical candidates, such as the elderly or those with complex medical conditions. The non-surgical approach is gaining importance with the development of advanced immunotherapies and targeted drugs that provide effective alternatives while minimizing invasive procedures and post-treatment recovery times.

The surgical segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the market during the study period. Surgical treatment remains the gold standard for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, offering high cure rates and precision in tumor removal. Techniques such as excisional surgery and Mohs micrographic surgery are widely practiced, especially for high-risk or recurrent lesions. With advancements in surgical tools and imaging guidance, outcomes have improved significantly. The segment continues to grow as hospitals and specialized clinics emphasize minimally invasive surgical solutions with faster patient recovery.

By application,

How did Hospitals Dominated The Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market In 2024?

The hospitals segment held the largest share of the cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma treatment market in 2024. Hospitals represent a major application segment in the cSCC treatment market, equipped with advanced surgical infrastructure, radiotherapy units, and multidisciplinary teams. They are often the first point of diagnosis and treatment, making them central to patient care. Increasing hospital-based research collaborations and clinical trials in oncology further enhance their role, ensuring patients have access to the latest surgical, non-surgical, and combined treatment modalities.

The cancer institutes segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Cancer institutes play a specialized role in treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, focusing on advanced therapies, targeted treatments, and clinical research. They are equipped with state-of-the-art technology for precision diagnosis, surgical interventions, and novel immunotherapy applications. These institutes also contribute significantly to training, research, and the development of new guidelines, making them vital centers for innovation and comprehensive cancer care.

Recent Developments

In December 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved cosibelimab-ipdl (Unloxcyt) for adults with metastatic cutaneous or locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma (mcSCC). The drug was developed by Checkpoint Therapeutics and is the first and only PD-L1-blocking antibody for cell carcinoma.

In September 2024, Castle Biosciences, Inc. demonstrated that its DecisionDx-SCC test can guide patient selection and aid in decision-making related to the use of adjuvant radiation therapy (ART) in patients with high-risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC). The test enables healthcare professionals to determine whether the patients are likely to benefit from the treatment.

In January 2024, INOVIO entered into a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with Coherus BioSciences to evaluate the combination of INO-3112 and LOQTORZI (toripalimab-tpzi) as a potential treatment for patients with HPV16/18 positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC), a form of throat cancer.



Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Key Players

Sanofi

Cipla Limited

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cadila Healthcare

Vidac Pharma

Merck

Castle Biosciences Inc.

Eli Lilly

LEO Pharma



Segments Covered in The Report

By Treatment

Surgical

Non-surgical

By Application

Hospitals

Cancer Institutes

Ambulatory surgical centers

Other

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





