AI Data Management Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Uncovering the Strategic Moves of Leading Tech Giants

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Data Management Market - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI data management market grew from USD 36.49 billion in 2024 to USD 44.71 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 22.36%, reaching USD 122.48 billion by 2030.
Surging volumes of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data across industries are propelling organizations to adopt advanced AI-driven solutions for efficient data processing, real-time decision-making, and resilient governance frameworks.
Scope & Segmentation of the AI Data Management Market
- Component: Managed Services, Professional Services, Batch Data Management Software, Real Time Data Management Software
- Deployment Mode: Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud, Public Cloud, On Premises
- Application: Data Governance, Policy Management, Privacy Management, Stewardship, Batch Integration, Real Time Integration, Data Quality, Master Data Management, Metadata Management
- End User Industry: Banking, Capital Markets, Insurance, Hospitals, Payers, Pharmaceuticals, Discrete Manufacturing, Process Manufacturing, Brick And Mortar Retail, Online Retail, IT Services, Telecom Services
- Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Small Enterprises
- Data Type: Semi Structured Data (including JSON, NoSQL, XML), Structured Data, Unstructured Data (such as audio, image, text, video)
- Business Function: Financial Reporting, Risk Management, Digital Marketing, Traditional Marketing, Inventory Management, Supply Chain Management, Innovation Management, Product Development, Field Sales, Inside Sales
- Regions Covered: Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (covering United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and others), Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan)
- Leading Companies Profiled: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., Teradata Corporation, Informatica LLC, Cloudera Inc.
Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers
- Hybrid and multi-cloud adoption is advancing, enabling organizations to align scalability, security, and compliance for diverse data workloads.
- Integration of AI-powered automation tools for metadata discovery, cataloging, and governance is reducing manual effort and improving operational agility.
- Enterprises are implementing holistic data management frameworks to address growing complexity around privacy, policy management, and data stewardship.
- Specialized use cases are emerging across finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, each driving bespoke requirements for analytics, integration, and governance capabilities.
- Collaboration across IT, legal, and business units is necessary to ensure adaptability with evolving regulatory and economic challenges.
- Strategic partnerships with technology providers are positioning enterprises to respond quickly to advancements in AI data management platforms.
Tariff Impact: Navigating Regulatory and Economic Headwinds
Newly introduced US tariffs are driving up import duties on hardware and networking equipment, affecting both technology providers and end users. Organizations with substantial on-premises infrastructure investments are recalculating capital outlays, while vendors adjust subscription and service pricing models to offset costs. This prompts some enterprises to fast-track cloud adoption or partner with local manufacturers, highlighting a pronounced shift in market dynamics and supply chain strategies.
Why This Report Matters
- Equips leaders with actionable strategies to maximize the value of their AI-driven data management investments and enhance operational resilience.
- Identifies region- and sector-specific opportunities and challenges, enabling tailored decision-making aligned to regulatory and technical environments.
- Offers clarity on competitive positioning and technology adoption pathways to support targeted digital transformation initiatives.
The AI data management landscape is evolving, bringing new pressures and possibilities for organizations worldwide. By adopting robust frameworks and staying informed on emerging technology, market players can accelerate transformation, drive innovation, and mitigate operational risks.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$44.71 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$122.48 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. AI Data Management Market, by Component
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Services
8.2.1. Managed Services
8.2.2. Professional Services
8.3. Software
8.3.1. Batch Data Management
8.3.2. Real Time Data Management
9. AI Data Management Market, by Deployment Mode
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cloud
9.2.1. Hybrid Cloud
9.2.2. Private Cloud
9.2.3. Public Cloud
9.3. On Premises
10. AI Data Management Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Data Governance
10.2.1. Policy Management
10.2.2. Privacy Management
10.2.3. Stewardship
10.3. Data Integration
10.3.1. Batch Integration
10.3.2. Real Time Integration
10.4. Data Quality
10.5. Master Data Management
10.6. Metadata Management
11. AI Data Management Market, by End User Industry
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Banking And Financial Services
11.2.1. Banking
11.2.2. Capital Markets
11.2.3. Insurance
11.3. Healthcare
11.3.1. Hospitals
11.3.2. Payers
11.3.3. Pharmaceuticals
11.4. Manufacturing
11.4.1. Discrete Manufacturing
11.4.2. Process Manufacturing
11.5. Retail And Ecommerce
11.5.1. Brick And Mortar Retail
11.5.2. Online Retail
11.6. Telecom And IT
11.6.1. IT Services
11.6.2. Telecom Services
12. AI Data Management Market, by Organization Size
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Large Enterprises
12.3. Small And Medium Enterprises
12.3.1. Medium Enterprises
12.3.2. Small Enterprises
13. AI Data Management Market, by Data Type
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Semi Structured Data
13.2.1. JSON Data
13.2.2. NoSQL Data
13.2.3. XML Data
13.3. Structured Data
13.4. Unstructured Data
13.4.1. Audio Data
13.4.2. Image Data
13.4.3. Text Data
13.4.4. Video Data
14. AI Data Management Market, by Business Function
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Finance
14.2.1. Financial Reporting
14.2.2. Risk Management
14.3. Marketing
14.3.1. Digital Marketing
14.3.2. Traditional Marketing
14.4. Operations
14.4.1. Inventory Management
14.4.2. Supply Chain Management
14.5. Research And Development
14.5.1. Innovation Management
14.5.2. Product Development
14.6. Sales
14.6.1. Field Sales
14.6.2. Inside Sales
15. Americas AI Data Management Market
16. Europe, Middle East & Africa AI Data Management Market
17. Asia-Pacific AI Data Management Market
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
18.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
18.3. Competitive Analysis
- Amazon Web Services
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- IBM
- SAP
- Snowflake Inc.
- Teradata
- Informatica
- Cloudera, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1oy54p
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment