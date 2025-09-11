Asia-Pacific Router and Switch Market Review 2019-2025 and Forecast to 2030 Featuring Profiles of Key Players - Cisco, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, Broadcom and More

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Router and Switch Market Outlook, 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific router and switch market have seen substantial growth, propelled by digital transformation, increasing internet penetration, and a rising demand for high-speed network infrastructure. This growth is driven by enterprises, service providers, and government sectors seeking better connectivity solutions. Key sectors including telecommunications, IT, cloud services, manufacturing, BFSI, and retail are fueling the demand for scalable and secure network equipment.

The market benefits from the adoption of technologies like SDN (software-defined networking), NFV (network function virtualization), and automation, enhancing network management, reducing costs, and boosting flexibility. These innovations support the rise of cloud and edge computing, which demand low latency and greater bandwidth. Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning in network devices has improved proactive monitoring, predictive maintenance, and traffic optimization, elevating demand for intelligent routers and switches.

The region's diversity includes advanced economies like Japan and South Korea, focusing on upgrading infrastructure with technologies like 400G switches and Wi-Fi 6E routers. In contrast, developing countries such as India and China prioritize expanding network coverage.

Market Outlook

According to the report, the market is expected to grow over 9% CAGR from 2025 to 2030. Countries such as China and India, with vast internet users, are driving this demand, necessitating sophisticated routing and switching solutions to manage data traffic effectively. The proliferation of smartphones, IoT devices, and digital services further increases the need for scalable equipment.

Investment in next-generation routers and switches supporting higher bandwidths and lower latencies is rising. Countries like South Korea, Japan, and China lead in 5G network deployments, facilitating rapid growth in Southeast Asia and India. 5G requires robust backhaul and transport infrastructure dependent on advanced routers and switches. Cloud computing and edge computing growth also contribute to this demand.

Market Drivers Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: Urban areas in countries like China and Indonesia are expanding, driving investment in digital infrastructure, boosting router and switch demand. Growth of 5G and Mobile Internet Usage: The APAC region, leading in 5G rollout, requires routers and switches to support high bandwidth and low-latency networks.

Market Challenges Infrastructural and Digital Divide: Countries like Japan and South Korea have advanced networks, while nations like Myanmar face infrastructure challenges. Geopolitical Tensions: Trade restrictions and regulatory scrutiny impact the market, especially involving China and neighboring countries.

Market Trends Rise in Data Center Construction and Cloud Adoption: Rapid data center growth in countries like Singapore and Australia drives demand for high-throughput switches and routers. Increasing IoT Networking Demand: Growth in sectors like automotive and smart agriculture requires advanced networks for IoT integration.



Switches dominate the industry due to growing data centers and enterprise networks. High-performance Ethernet switches facilitate low latency and efficient data transfer. SOHO segments, driven by remote work and online education, are the fastest growing, demanding efficient home network setups. Fully managed switches are prevalent for their control, security, and scalability in complex networks. Demand for on-premises deployment is strong, offering control, security, and reliability.

China leads the market with investments in digital infrastructure and urbanization. Government initiatives promote technology advancement, fueling demand for sophisticated routing and switching solutions. Chinese manufacturers like Huawei play a crucial role, offering advanced and cost-effective products, expanding market adoption.

