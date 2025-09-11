Inaugural ACC Survey Reveals Challenges Facing In-House Counsel in Multi-Jurisdictional Practice

Washington, DC, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the leading global legal association for in-house lawyers, today released the findings of its inaugural report, Understanding U.S. Multi-Jurisdictional Practice (MJP) Challenges. The survey of 623 in-house counsel from nearly every U.S. state highlights the significant obstacles lawyers face when navigating fragmented state licensing rules while serving companies that operate across borders.

Key findings show that nearly half of in-house counsel (48%) regularly perform legal work in a state where they are not licensed, underscoring the tension between the modern realities of corporate legal practice and traditional state-by-state licensure. In addition, 32% of respondents said licensing concerns deter them from pursuing job opportunities in other states, demonstrating how confusion and complexity surrounding these rules directly impact career mobility and the efficient flow of legal talent.

The survey also revealed that the biggest challenges facing in-house lawyers practicing outside their licensed states include staying updated on varying state laws and managing confusing or conflicting MJP rules. Many respondents cited the cost, time, and administrative burden of obtaining new licenses, with some noting processes that take more than a year to complete.

“Companies today are national and global in scope, yet the legal frameworks that govern our profession in the U.S. remain fragmented,” said Susanna McDonald, vice president and Chief Legal Officer at ACC. “This survey clearly shows how current MJP rules hinder both career mobility for in-house counsel and the ability of businesses to access the legal expertise they need across jurisdictions. ACC remains committed to advocating for clarification and simplification of these rules to align with the realities of modern practice.”

The report offers an in-depth look at the real-world challenges in-house counsel face with multi-jurisdictional practice, based on a nationwide survey of legal professionals. Modernizing MJP rules is essential to enable legal talent to work more freely and effectively, supporting the needs of today’s fast-moving national economy.

The full survey results and analysis are available here.

