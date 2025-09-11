DOW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Dow Inc. - DOW

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 28, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), if they purchased the Company’s securities between January 30, 2025 and July 23, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

About the Lawsuit

Dow and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 24, 2025, the Company disclosed a 2Q 2025 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.42, much larger than the approximate $0.17 to $0.18 per share loss expected by analysts, and net sales of $10.1 billion, representing a 7.3% year-over-year decline and missing consensus estimates by $130 million, “reflecting declines in all operating segments” due in part to “the lower-for-longer earnings environment that our industry is facing, amplified by recent trade and tariff uncertainties.” Further, the Company disclosed that it was cutting its dividend in half, from $0.70 per share to only $0.35 per share, citing the need for “financial flexibility amidst a persistently challenging macroeconomic environment.”

On this news, the price of Dow’s shares fell $5.30 per share, or 17.45%, to close at $25.07 per share on July 24, 2025.

The case is Sarti v. Dow Inc., No. 25-cv-12744.

