InnovAge Named as One of the Nation’s Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ by Fortune® and Great Place to Work®

DENVER, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge (NASDAQ: INNV), a leading provider of Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), has been named to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services ranking among the top 15 organizations in the aging services category nationwide in 2025. This recognition highlights InnovAge’s commitment to creating a culture where employees feel supported, valued, and inspired to deliver high-quality, compassionate care to older adults. InnovAge employs more than 2,400 team members across multiple states. Because of its dedicated team, through PACE, InnovAge is able to offer participants 24/7 personalized, wraparound medical and social support that is helping thousands of seniors stay in their homes where they can age safely and independently.

“Being recognized as one of the top workplaces in the country within the aging services industry is an extraordinary honor,” said Patrick Blair, InnovAge CEO. “Our employees are the heart of InnovAge. Their dedication to caring for seniors with dignity and respect, while also supporting one another, is what makes this recognition possible. We are proud to celebrate our team and the culture they’ve built together.”

“Our team members don’t just have jobs—they have a mission,” added Blair. “We are proud to be recognized as one of the best places to work in aging services, and even prouder of the extraordinary people who made this possible.”

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is based on rigorous analysis of confidential employee feedback, workplace programs, and organizational culture. Being ranked among the top 15 nationwide underscores InnovAge’s leadership to not only deliver comprehensive care for older adults but also in fostering a workplace where employees thrive.

Earlier this year, InnovAge was also honored as an overall Great Place to Work® for the 6th time, further reinforcing the organization’s ongoing dedication to its people and mission.

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of June 30, 2025, InnovAge served approximately 7,740 participants across 20 centers in six states. www.InnovAge.com.

