BLS International Launches the Industry’s First Advanced AI-Powered Client Excellence Solution in Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLS International, a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens and a global leader in visa processing and consular services, has announced the launch of an advanced AI-Powered Client Excellence Solution to provide round-the-clock assistance in Canada, becoming the first company in the industry to introduce such a solution.

This innovative solution will enable human-like interaction and play a key role in addressing customer queries, thereby reducing wait times for live agents and streamlining overall operations.

From answering basic visa-related FAQs to guiding users through documentation and consular services, the AI system significantly reduces dependency on human agents, eliminates long queues, and enhances the end-user experience. This innovation brings an unprecedented level of speed, accuracy, and accessibility—transforming the way visa support is delivered.

In its initial phase, this advanced AI-Powered Client Excellence Solution will operate exclusively in English. In Phase 2, support for over 22 additional languages will be introduced, enabling a seamless and inclusive multilingual experience across global missions.

Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director at BLS International, said, “Technology and innovation have always been integral to BLS International’s operational philosophy. We are proud to introduce the industry’s first AI-powered information solution, marking a significant step forward in enhancing the application experience for our customers in Canada. The rollout of this advanced AI-powered client excellence solution reinforces our commitment to delivering accessible, efficient, and customer-centric visa, consular, attestation, and related services. By offering instant access to accurate information, we aim to elevate the service experience and build the next generation of citizen-facing technologies.”

This initiative is part of BLS International’s multi-phased digital transformation strategy focused on intelligent automation and customer-first innovation. In Phase 3, the company will launch AI-powered Chatbots alongside an AI-powered email response system to provide personalised, context-aware replies immediately after application submission or query receipt. In Phase 4, a cutting-edge quality management solution will be introduced to monitor and evaluate 100% of customer service interactions—ensuring consistent excellence across all touchpoints.

With this launch, BLS International not only reinforces its position as a pioneer in innovation-led service delivery but also sets a new benchmark for AI-driven solutions in the visa and consular services industry.

