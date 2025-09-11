Sports Betting Market Worth $119 Billion in 2025 Will Exceed $145 Billion by 2029 - Key Opportunities in AI, Blockchain, Live-Streaming Enhancements, Strategic Partnerships, Emerging Leagues & Regions

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Betting Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sports betting market has experienced substantial growth, with projections indicating further expansion from $112.81 billion in 2024 to $119.26 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 5.7%. This growth is largely driven by increased sporting events, a growing millennial demographic, rising disposable income, and greater access to smartphones and smart devices.

The market is projected to reach $145.6 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.1%. Key factors include a burgeoning interest in virtual sports betting, product innovation, 5G adoption, and increased mergers and acquisitions, alongside urbanization and heightened internet penetration.

Technological advancements are spearheading market trends, with a focus on augmented reality, virtual reality, mobile betting services, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and live streaming-integrated mobile sportsbooks. Despite a slight reduction of 0.2% in growth forecasts, driven by tariffs impacting operational costs, the market remains robust. Tariffs are affecting networking and server infrastructure components, vital for sports betting platforms.

The ever-expanding landscape of global sports leagues contributes significantly to market growth. Over 100 professional leagues worldwide offer diverse betting opportunities, further boosting the sports betting industry's expansion. The rise in internet penetration is a crucial factor facilitating market growth. As internet connectivity improves, more individuals engage with betting platforms via PCs, laptops, and smartphones. For instance, a European Commission report from April 2024 indicates that 92% of individuals aged 16 to 74 in Belgium used the internet in the past year, with 70% making purchases, a 2% increase from 2022.

Leading companies are leveraging technological innovations like real-time betting and AI-driven platforms to enhance user experiences. Real-time betting enables wagers during ongoing sports events, with dynamic odds. For example, Sportradar AG introduced micro markets in September 2024, offering real-time betting options through AI and data analytics, expanding betting opportunities.

Strategic partnerships are pivotal in strengthening market offerings. SCCG Management partnered with Odds AI in 2022 to access North American markets, while DAZN allied with Pragmatic Group for a branded sports betting product. Additionally, Flutter Entertainment's acquisition of NSX Group bolsters its presence in Brazil, leveraging local expertise for market expansion.

Major players in the sports betting market include Flutter Entertainment, Bet365 Group, Entain PLS, Caesars Entertainment, Kindred Group, Churchill Downs, DraftKings, and many others. Western Europe emerged as the largest regional market in 2024, with key geographies including Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and various countries like Brazil, China, and the UK, among others.

Market Scope

Types: Live/in-Play, Fixed Odd, Exchange, Daily Fantasy, Spread, Pari-Mutuel, Others

Sports: Football, Basketball, Baseball, Horse Racing, Cricket, Hockey, E-Sports, American Football, Others

Platforms: Online, Offline

Key Players: Notable companies in this sector include Flutter Entertainment plc, Bet365 Group, Entain PLS, Caesars Entertainment, and other leading names.

Geographies Covered: The report covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with country-specific insights on areas like Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, and the USA.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $119.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $145.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

