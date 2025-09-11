Factoring Market to Grow by $2.2 Trillion During 2025-2029: Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, China Construction Bank, Deutsche Bank, and HSBC Group Lead the Industry

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Factoring Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global factoring market is set to expand significantly, expected to reach $5.69 trillion in 2025 from $5.27 trillion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.8%. Growth catalysts include robust economic performance in emerging markets, increased trading activities, and the rising need for working capital among SMEs. By 2029, the market is forecasted to grow to $7.9 trillion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.6% due to factors such as globalization, increased cross-border payments, and government support.

The marginal contraction of 0.1% from earlier forecasts can be attributed to tariff impacts between the US and other nations, affecting credit systems and platforms. This has repercussions both domestically and globally, tightening credit availability and heightening international trade restrictions and tensions.

Factoring's growth is tightly linked to cross-border trade, empowering businesses to bolster cash flow by selling receivables. For instance, cross-border trade between Northern Ireland and Ireland surged by 15% to reach an estimated £10 billion in 2022, showcasing enhanced opportunities for companies engaging in international trade and leveraging factoring for increased liquidity.

State intervention is pivotal in sustaining the market's growth. Various nations are backing the sector through initiatives such as the Colombian ASOFACE event co-organized with Fintech Floid and the RBI's introduction of the TReDS platform in India, fostering innovative financial solutions for MSMEs.

Product innovation remains a key trend, with prominent firms harnessing advanced technologies to maintain competitive edges. For example, Kyriba launched Kyriba Receivables Finance in December 2022, delivering seamless invoice processing and payment management. AI is also gaining traction in automating tasks and detecting fraud, optimizing operational efficiency. FactorFox's AI-based OCR app exemplifies the use of AI for swift invoice scanning and operation automation.

Strategic expansions continue, as evidenced by FundThrough acquiring BlueVine to expand its footprint in North America with a leading AI-powered invoice funding platform. Key industry players include Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, China Construction Bank, and HSBC Group, among others.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2024, with Europe set to emerge as the fastest-growing region through 2029. Notable countries in focus include Australia, Brazil, China, and Germany.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Recourse, Non-Recourse

By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Category: International, Domestic

By Application: Transportation, Healthcare, Construction, Manufacturing, Other Applications

Companies Mentioned: Major players include Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, China Construction Bank Corporation, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Group, and many more across various regions.

Geographic Coverage: In-depth analysis across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Time Series: The report provides analysis with five years of historic data and ten years of forecast data for strategic insights.

Data Features: Understand market size, growth ratios, GDP relationships, and expenditure per capita through extensive data segmentation.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.69 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.9 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Factoring market report include:

Societe Generale S.A.

BNP Paribas

China Construction Bank Corporation

Deutsche Bank AG

HSBC Group

Barclays Bank PLC

JP Morgan Chase

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Wells Fargo & Company

Eurobank

one PMF Capital

Sheng Ye Capital

Velotrade

India Factoring and Finance Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Freightnet

Tim Finance

Business Capital Financial Group

Work Capital

Cash flow Finance

IDS

Oceana

Globalia Conseil

Credit Agricole

Bibby Factor France

PMF

Finiata

Kurn Rechtsanwalte

Eurofactor Credit

Arvato Financial Solutions

CRX Markets

Unicredit Bank

SberFactoring

EXIMBANK

Finora Bank

VTB Factoring LLC

TAM Finans

Ifis Finance I.F.N

Instant Factoring

Otp Factoring SRL

SME Banking Club

DSA Factors

REV Capital

Rosenthal & Rosenthal, Inc.

The Southern Bank Company

American Receivable

Factor Funding Co

Banco do Brasil S.A.

Caixa Economica Federal

Santander Brasil

Factors Chain International Argentina (FCI Argentina)

Fintech Floid

Supervielle Factoring

Dar Al Tawreeq

Reem Finance PJSC

iFund Factoring Forfaiting Services

Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company

Lendo

Asyaf Investments

ING Factoring

Halperin Consulting Group

Platinum Financing Group

Afreximbank

FirstRand Bank

Stanbic Bank

NMB Bank

