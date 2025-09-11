Factoring Market to Grow by $2.2 Trillion During 2025-2029: Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, China Construction Bank, Deutsche Bank, and HSBC Group Lead the Industry

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Factoring Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global factoring market is set to expand significantly, expected to reach $5.69 trillion in 2025 from $5.27 trillion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.8%. Growth catalysts include robust economic performance in emerging markets, increased trading activities, and the rising need for working capital among SMEs. By 2029, the market is forecasted to grow to $7.9 trillion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.6% due to factors such as globalization, increased cross-border payments, and government support.
The marginal contraction of 0.1% from earlier forecasts can be attributed to tariff impacts between the US and other nations, affecting credit systems and platforms. This has repercussions both domestically and globally, tightening credit availability and heightening international trade restrictions and tensions.
Factoring's growth is tightly linked to cross-border trade, empowering businesses to bolster cash flow by selling receivables. For instance, cross-border trade between Northern Ireland and Ireland surged by 15% to reach an estimated £10 billion in 2022, showcasing enhanced opportunities for companies engaging in international trade and leveraging factoring for increased liquidity.
State intervention is pivotal in sustaining the market's growth. Various nations are backing the sector through initiatives such as the Colombian ASOFACE event co-organized with Fintech Floid and the RBI's introduction of the TReDS platform in India, fostering innovative financial solutions for MSMEs.
Product innovation remains a key trend, with prominent firms harnessing advanced technologies to maintain competitive edges. For example, Kyriba launched Kyriba Receivables Finance in December 2022, delivering seamless invoice processing and payment management. AI is also gaining traction in automating tasks and detecting fraud, optimizing operational efficiency. FactorFox's AI-based OCR app exemplifies the use of AI for swift invoice scanning and operation automation.
Strategic expansions continue, as evidenced by FundThrough acquiring BlueVine to expand its footprint in North America with a leading AI-powered invoice funding platform. Key industry players include Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, China Construction Bank, and HSBC Group, among others.
Regionally, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2024, with Europe set to emerge as the fastest-growing region through 2029. Notable countries in focus include Australia, Brazil, China, and Germany.
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
- By Type: Recourse, Non-Recourse
- By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
- By Category: International, Domestic
- By Application: Transportation, Healthcare, Construction, Manufacturing, Other Applications
Companies Mentioned: Major players include Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, China Construction Bank Corporation, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Group, and many more across various regions.
Geographic Coverage: In-depth analysis across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Time Series: The report provides analysis with five years of historic data and ten years of forecast data for strategic insights.
Data Features: Understand market size, growth ratios, GDP relationships, and expenditure per capita through extensive data segmentation.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$5.69 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$7.9 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Factoring market report include:
- Societe Generale S.A.
- BNP Paribas
- China Construction Bank Corporation
- Deutsche Bank AG
- HSBC Group
- Barclays Bank PLC
- JP Morgan Chase
- Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
- Wells Fargo & Company
- Eurobank
- one PMF Capital
- Sheng Ye Capital
- Velotrade
- India Factoring and Finance Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Freightnet
- Tim Finance
- Business Capital Financial Group
- Work Capital
- Cash flow Finance
- IDS
- Oceana
- Globalia Conseil
- Credit Agricole
- Bibby Factor France
- PMF
- Finiata
- Kurn Rechtsanwalte
- Eurofactor Credit
- Arvato Financial Solutions
- CRX Markets
- Unicredit Bank
- SberFactoring
- EXIMBANK
- Finora Bank
- VTB Factoring LLC
- TAM Finans
- Ifis Finance I.F.N
- Instant Factoring
- Otp Factoring SRL
- SME Banking Club
- DSA Factors
- REV Capital
- Rosenthal & Rosenthal, Inc.
- The Southern Bank Company
- American Receivable
- Factor Funding Co
- Banco do Brasil S.A.
- Caixa Economica Federal
- Santander Brasil
- Factors Chain International Argentina (FCI Argentina)
- Fintech Floid
- Supervielle Factoring
- Dar Al Tawreeq
- Reem Finance PJSC
- iFund Factoring Forfaiting Services
- Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company
- Lendo
- Asyaf Investments
- ING Factoring
- Halperin Consulting Group
- Platinum Financing Group
- Afreximbank
- FirstRand Bank
- Stanbic Bank
- NMB Bank
