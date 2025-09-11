Vietnam Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry Research Report 2025-2034 - Structural Upgrades and Urbanization Fuel Market Expansion, Foreign Investment in High-End Products Present Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry Research Report 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cold-rolled steel sheet, an essential category within high-precision steel products, is increasingly pivotal in various sectors such as automotive, home appliances, construction, and machinery. Characterized by its high precision and excellent adaptability, this product is crucial in manufacturing body shells and structures in the automotive industry, appliance housings, airtight packaging materials, and components like silicon steel sheets in electrical equipment.

This steel market comprises a robust industrial chain, encompassing the stages from upstream raw material supply through midstream processing to diverse downstream applications. Raw materials like iron ore, coke, and hot-rolled coils form the upstream segment, while the midstream entails precise operations such as pickling, rolling, and annealing. The downstream applications are broad, covering automotive bodies, appliance casings, and metal components, making them a primary demand driver.

The global market for cold-rolled steel sheets is witnessing structural transformations and a green shift. The automotive industry alone consumes over 30% of these steel sheets worldwide, with significant demand growth from urbanization and the thriving home appliance sector. This growth is mirrored in Vietnam where demand is surging, particularly in high-value sectors like home appliances and automobiles. The construction boom, backed by public infrastructure investments, further amplifies the demand.

Vietnam's cold-rolled steel industry is rapidly expanding capacity, driven by lucrative government incentives and substantial corporate investments. Despite this expansion, production output has not fully matched capacity, necessitating continued imports to meet high-end demand. This import reliance is evident as Vietnam's cold-rolled steel sheet imports, notably from China, Taiwan, and South Korea, reached significant values, with China holding a 40% import share.

Looking ahead, the industry is set for substantial growth, fueled by foreign investment in Vietnam's auto and appliance sectors. Global players are advised to explore opportunities in Vietnam's market, supported by strategic resources in Shanghai and Hanoi, to assist in market entry and expansion plans.

Topics covered:

Overview of the Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry in Vietnam

The Economic and Policy Environment of Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry in Vietnam

Market Size and Forecast for Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry in Vietnam (2025-2034)

Analysis of Major Manufacturers in Vietnam's Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry

Main Driving Forces and Market Opportunities in Vietnam

Market Forecast Insights and Analysis (2025-2034)

Competitive Landscape of Vietnam's Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Market

Expected Revenue Trends and Market Share Dominance

Challenges and Disadvantages Facing the Industry

Opportunities for Foreign Investment in Vietnam's Market

Key Topics Covered



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Demographics of Vietnam

1.3 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.4 Minimum Wages Standard in Vietnam



2 Overview of Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry

2.1 Definition and Classification of the Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry

2.2 Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry Chain in Vietnam

2.3 The Policy Environment of Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry in Vietnam

2.4 The Recommendations for Foreign Companies Investing in Vietnam's Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry



3 Supply and Demand of Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry in Vietnam

3.1 Supply Analysis

3.2 Demand Analysis



4 Import and Export of Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry in Vietnam

4.1 Import Situation of Vietnam's Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry

4.2 Export Situation of Vietnam's Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry



5 Market Competition of Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry in Vietnam

5.1 Entry Barriers to Vietnam's Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry

5.2 Competition Structure in Vietnam's Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry



6. Analysis of Main Companies of Vietnam's Cold Rolled Steel Sheet

6.1 POSCO-Vietnam

6.2 Hoa Sen Group

6.3 Company 3

6.4 Company 4

6.5 Company 5



7. Outlook of Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry in Vietnam 2025-2034

7.1 Analysis of Development Factors of Vietnam's Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry

7.2 Supply Forecast of Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry in Vietnam

7.3 Demand Forecast of Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Market in Vietnam

7.4 Import and Export Forecast of Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Industry in Vietnam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2mojf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.