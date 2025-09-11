Vietnam Steel Pipe Industry Report 2025-2034 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Vietnam Germany Steel Mill, Hoa Sen Group and Other Key Players

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Steel Pipe Industry Research Report 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global demand for steel pipes continues to expand, driven by sectors like energy, infrastructure, and industrial manufacturing. As the oil and gas industry recovers, demand for seamless pipes, particularly those in high-pressure applications, has surged, introducing an era of high-performance products in the steel pipe industry. Infrastructure developments and water engineering projects further fuel the need for welded and galvanized pipes.

In Vietnam, steel pipe demand has notably risen, driven by infrastructure projects and manufacturing needs. Key infrastructure initiatives such as highways, airports, and urban transit significantly impact demand. Concurrently, Vietnam's expanding manufacturing sector, particularly in automotive and home appliances, stimulates demand for medium-thick and small-diameter welded steel pipes.

Despite some domestic production capabilities, Vietnam remains reliant on imports, with notable imports from China, Japan, and South Korea. In 2024, Vietnam's non-alloy steel pipe imports surpassed US$112 million, with over 50% sourced from China.

Looking forward, the Vietnamese steel pipe market is poised for rapid growth, propelled by public infrastructure, manufacturing upgrades, foreign investment, and urban expansion. This makes it an attractive prospect for global steel pipe manufacturers, importers, and investors. The publisher encourages stakeholders to explore and establish a presence in this dynamic market.

Foreign companies seeking entry into Vietnam's steel pipe market can obtain assistance from offices in Shanghai, China, and Hanoi, Vietnam. Strategic entry into this market could capitalize on its burgeoning demand and growth prospects.

Topics covered:

Overview of the Steel Pipe Industry in Vietnam

The Economic and Policy Environment of Steel Pipe Industry in Vietnam

The Market Size of Steel Pipe Industry in Vietnam (2025-2034)

Analysis of Major Steel Pipe Industry Manufacturers in Vietnam

Main Driving Forces and Market Opportunities of Steel Pipe Industry

Challenges and Opportunities in Vietnam's Steel Pipe Industry (2025-2034)

Key Players and Competitive Advantages in Vietnam's Steel Pipe Market

Projected Revenue of Vietnam's Steel Pipe Market (2025-2034)

Dominant Segments of Vietnam's Steel Pipe Market by 2034

Main Challenges Facing Vietnam's Steel Pipe Industry

Pathways for Foreign Investment in Vietnam's Steel Pipe Sector

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $118.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $191.38 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Vietnam

Key Topics Covered



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Demographics of Vietnam

1.3 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.4 Minimum Wages Standard in Vietnam



2 Overview of Steel Pipe Industry

2.1 Definition and Classification of the Steel Pipe Industry

2.2 Steel Pipe Industry Chain in Vietnam

2.3 The Policy Environment of Steel Pipe Industry in Vietnam

2.4 The Recommendations for Foreign Companies Investing in Vietnam's Steel Pipe Industry



3 Supply and Demand of Steel Pipe Industry in Vietnam

3.1 Supply Analysis

3.2 Demand Analysis



4 Import and Export of Steel Pipe Industry in Vietnam

4.1 Import Situation of Vietnam's Steel Pipe Industry

4.2 Export Situation of Vietnam's Steel Pipe Industry



5 Market Competition of Steel Pipe Industry in Vietnam

5.1 Entry Barriers to Vietnam's Steel Pipe Industry

5.2 Competition Structure in Vietnam's Steel Pipe Industry



6 Analysis of Main Companies of Vietnam's Steel Pipe

6.1 Vietnam Germany Steel Mill

6.2 Hoa Sen Group

6.3 Company 3

6.4 Company 4

6.5 Company 5



7 Outlook of Steel Pipe Industry in Vietnam 2025-2034

7.1 Analysis of Development Factors of Vietnam's Steel Pipe Industry

7.2 Supply Forecast of Steel Pipe Industry in Vietnam

7.3 Demand Forecast of Steel Pipe Market in Vietnam

7.4 Import and Export Forecast of Steel Pipe Industry in Vietnam



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tmkvza

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment