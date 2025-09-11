Trends & Strategies Shaping the $150+ Billion Investment Banking Market 2025-2029: Tech Integration and AI-Driven Solutions Reshaping Operations

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Banking Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The investment banking market has witnessed strong growth recently, with projections indicating continued expansion. The market size is expected to increase from $140.16 billion in 2024 to $150.49 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Moving forward, it is forecasted to grow to $202.06 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.6%. Key growth drivers include the integration of sustainable finance and ESG principles, advancements in digital asset services, and infrastructure investments.

Despite this growth, a projected 0.2% reduction in CAGR from previous estimates is noted, attributed primarily to trade tariffs between the US and other nations. This has led to increased costs for US-based deal executions as tariffs raise licensing expenses for essential analytics tools procured from the UK and Switzerland. Broader impacts include reciprocal tariffs and heightened trade tensions, affecting the global economy.

Investment banks are poised to benefit from global economic growth, bolstered by increased GDP, heightened employment rates, and improved consumer spending. The demand for financial services such as M&A, fundraising, and advisory work is expected to rise during economic surges, supported by World Bank projections of global economic growth rates at 1.7% in 2023 and 2.7% in 2024.

Growth is further driven by rising capital requirements imposed by financial authorities to ensure stability and protect stakeholders. Investment banks, therefore, play a crucial role in assisting with capital structure optimization and fundraising efforts. The European Central Bank noted an increase in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital requirements to 10.7% of RWA for 2023, up from 10.4% in the previous year, catalyzing investment banking growth.

Strategically, banks are shifting towards less regulatory capital-intensive activities, with major players like Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and Credit Suisse focusing on M&A advisory rather than traditional underwriting. This strategic adjustment is in response to regulatory changes impacting cost structures. Firms like Citibank and JPMorgan maintain broad service ranges, adjusting to these dynamics.

On the technology front, companies are enhancing operations through AI-driven platforms. For instance, Wells Fargo launched Vantage, a digital banking solution that leverages AI and ML to meet the needs of commercial and investment banking clients efficiently.

Mergers and acquisitions remain a key strategy for product diversification and market expansion, with larger firms acquiring niche-focused boutique entities. This trend facilitates broader service offerings and strengthens market presence.

Prominent players in the market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, HSBC Holdings, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs, among others. North America holds the largest market share, followed by Asia-Pacific, with regions extensively covered in market analyses including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Latin America.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory, Syndicated Loans, Equity & Debt Capital Markets Underwriting.

By Enterprise Size: Large, Medium, and Small Enterprises.

End-Use Industries: Financial Services, Retail, IT, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Construction, and Others.

Subsegments: Advisory, Financing, Offerings, and Debt Products.

Key Companies: Leading firms like JPMorgan, Bank of America, HSBC, Citigroup, and more.

Geographical Coverage: Extensive analysis across Asia-Pacific, Western & Eastern Europe, North & South America, Middle East, and Africa, focusing on countries such as the USA, UK, Germany, China, India, and others.

Data & Delivery:

The report includes five-year historical data and ten-year forecasts, detailing market ratios, GDP proportions, and per capita expenditure, segmented by country and region. Sourcing is supported by end notes, with delivery formats available in PDF, Word, and Excel formats.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $150.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $202.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Investment Banking market report include:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America Corporation

HSBC Holdings plc

Citigroup Inc.

Wells Fargo & Company

Morgan Stanley

BNP Paribas SA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

UBS Group AG

Barclays plc

Deutsche Bank AG

Credit Suisse Group AG

Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Stifel Financial Corp.

Lazard Ltd.

Evercore Inc.

RBC Capital Markets

Houlihan Lokey Inc.

Cowen Inc.

Piper Sandler Companies

William Blair & Company LLC

PJT Partners Inc.

Moelis & Company

Perella Weinberg Partners LP

Greenhill & Co. Inc.

Centerview Partners LLC

Rothschild & Co.

