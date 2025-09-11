Casinos Market Analysis and Demand Outlook Report 2025-2029 Featuring Profiles of 888, Boyd Gaming, Caesars Entertainment, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Delaware Park Casino & Racing and More

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Casino Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global casino market has demonstrated a steady upward trajectory, with projections indicating significant growth from $141.42 billion in 2024 to $173.27 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. This increase is influenced by factors such as traditional gambling culture, regulatory evolutions, entertainment and hospitality integration, and the burgeoning demand for online gambling. In recent forecasts, the rise in digital transformation, cryptocurrency adoption, regulatory adaptations, and innovative gaming technologies have emerged as key drivers.

The casino industry's expansion is underscored by the rising prevalence of smartphones, facilitating easy access to casino games globally. In the UK alone, smartphone usage reached 91.43% in 2021, with an expected increase to 93.8% by 2026, further contributing to market growth by offering diverse games and secure payment options. Additionally, innovations in product offerings, such as MGM Resorts International's launch of MGM Riches, signify new directions within the market, offering both online and traditional slot experiences.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are reshaping the industry landscape. Notably, EveryMatrix's collaboration with Caesars Digital to integrate gaming content into US casinos and 888 Holdings PLC's acquisition of William Hill International for $2.35 billion highlight the sector's shift towards consolidating resources and expanding global reach. These alliances enable companies to leverage mutual strengths, enhancing their competitive stance in the market.

Despite a predicted growth reduction of 0.2% due to tariffs and trade tensions affecting the cost and supply of luxury imports, the casino market remains resilient. The reciprocal tariffs have led to increased operational costs and potential limitations on casino experience enhancements, prompting the industry to explore alternative sourcing strategies from non-tariff regions.

Asia-Pacific stood as the largest region within the casino market, and the comprehensive scope of the market report covers regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Key players include 888 Holdings plc, Boyd Gaming Corporation, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, and MGM Resorts International, among others. These companies drive the industry's growth through strategic innovations and a focus on digital transformation.

The report delves into the largest and fastest-growing markets for casinos, examining the industry's relationship with the broader economy, demographic trends, and other related sectors. It highlights the forces shaping the market's future, such as technological innovations, regulatory transitions, and evolving consumer behaviors.

This comprehensive report analyzes market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, competitive landscapes, market shares, and strategic trends. It provides a historical and forecasted geographic breakdown of the market's growth.

1) By Type: Gambling Machines, Gaming Tables, Other types

2) By Channel: Offline, Online

3) By End User: Roultette, VR Versions

1) By Gambling Machines: Slot Machines, Video Lottery Terminals, Electronic Table Games

2) By Gaming Tables: Blackjack Tables, Roulette Tables, Poker Tables, Baccarat Tables

3) By Other Types: Sports Betting, Bingo Halls, Lottery Services

