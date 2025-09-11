Faraday Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

SEATTLE, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing heart failure by reducing myocardial damage in acute ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) through the reduction of ischemia-reperfusion injury, today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming virtual investor events:
Oppenheimer’s Private Life Sciences Company Showcase
|Date:
|Thursday, September 25, 2025
|Format:
|Company presentation and one-on-one meetings
|Presentation Time:
|1:45 PM ET
Cantor Private Biotech Company Series
|Date:
|Friday, October 3, 2025
|Format:
|Fireside Chat
|Presentation Time:
|12:00 PM ET
5th Annual Needham Private Biotech and MedTech Company Forum
|Date:
|October 14 – 15, 2025
|Format:
|One-on-one meetings
Please contact your institutional representative to request a one-on-one meeting with management. To attend the Cantor fireside chat webinar, please contact your research representative for a registration link.
About Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Faraday Pharmaceuticals® is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the prevention of heart failure by reducing myocardial damage in acute STEMI. The company was founded by Dr. Mark Roth of the Fred Hutch Cancer Center and is backed by an investor group led by ARCH Venture Partners and Polaris Partners. The company is headquartered in Seattle. For more information, visit www.faradaypharma.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.
Contact:
Brian Blackman
Chief Financial Officer
bblackman@faradaypharma.com
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com