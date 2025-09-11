Faraday Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

SEATTLE, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing heart failure by reducing myocardial damage in acute ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) through the reduction of ischemia-reperfusion injury, today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming virtual investor events:

Oppenheimer’s Private Life Sciences Company Showcase

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025 Format: Company presentation and one-on-one meetings Presentation Time: 1:45 PM ET

Cantor Private Biotech Company Series

Date: Friday, October 3, 2025 Format: Fireside Chat Presentation Time: 12:00 PM ET



5th Annual Needham Private Biotech and MedTech Company Forum

Date: October 14 – 15, 2025 Format: One-on-one meetings

Please contact your institutional representative to request a one-on-one meeting with management. To attend the Cantor fireside chat webinar, please contact your research representative for a registration link.

About Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Faraday Pharmaceuticals® is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the prevention of heart failure by reducing myocardial damage in acute STEMI. The company was founded by Dr. Mark Roth of the Fred Hutch Cancer Center and is backed by an investor group led by ARCH Venture Partners and Polaris Partners. The company is headquartered in Seattle. For more information, visit www.faradaypharma.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Brian Blackman

Chief Financial Officer

bblackman@faradaypharma.com

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com