Corrugated Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market Worth USD 16.13 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global corrugated packaging for pharmaceutical market was assessed at USD 9.12 billion in 2025, with projections indicating an increase to USD 16.13 billion by 2034, based on insights from Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

North America has a large and rising pharmaceutical sector, including a requirement for biologics and advanced therapies, which increases the demand for secure and compliant packaging. Key trends in pharmaceutical corrugated packaging include the raised adoption of smart packaging with sensors and RFID, a focus on sustainability and eco-friendly materials, and improved security features to combat counterfeiting.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. and a few regulatory bodies impose strict packaging standards for pharmaceuticals, requiring tamper-evident, durable, and compliant packaging, which corrugated materials can meet.

What is Meant by Corrugated Packaging for Pharmaceuticals?

Corrugated packaging for pharmaceuticals refers to sturdy, layered cardboard boxes and cartons engineered to protect sensitive medical products such as medicines, devices, and biologics during storage and transport. Corrugated packaging is significant in the pharmaceutical industry for its protective qualities, strength, environmental benefits, cost-effectiveness, and regulatory compliance. Its layered construction offers cushioning against shocks and protection from moisture as well as temperature changes, safeguarding the integrity and potency of medicines along with medical devices during transit.

What are the Latest Trends in the Corrugated Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market?

Integration of smart technologies for supply chain visibility



This smart integration improves product safety by preventing counterfeiting, and also ensures optimal transport conditions, and enhances regulatory compliance via transparent, immutable records offered by blockchain technology.

The rise of digital printing for customization



Digital printing allows for printing variable data, unique designs, and personalized greetings directly onto corrugated boxes, making a unique unboxing experience and even strengthening consumer connections. It permits rapid turnaround times and flexibility, enabling brands to quickly launch themed as well as seasonal packaging or to adapt to changing market requirements and consumer preferences.

Cold chain logistics



With the increased need for temperature-sensitive products such as biologics and vaccines, there is a need for insulated, specialized, and sustainable packaging solutions. Pharmaceutical industries must follow stringent regulations, necessitating developed thermal packaging to ensure product integrity and also patient safety throughout the supply chain.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Corrugated Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market?

Direct-to-patient delivery growth potentiates the market by increasing the need for secure, personalized, and even efficient packaging solutions suitable for smaller, direct shipments. Patients' increasing need for convenience and self-administration makes patient-centric packaging vital. Corrugated boxes can be engineered to offer information, provide ease-of-use, and enhance overall comfort, fostering patient adherence and brand loyalty.

Limitations & Challenges in Corrugated Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market

Limitations of the corrugated packaging for pharmaceutical market include poor moisture and even gas barrier properties, which degrade drug quality, the effect of fluctuating raw material costs on profitability, along the complexity of customizing packaging for diverse pharmaceutical products. Extreme temperature and humidity conditions can even damage corrugated packaging, compromising product integrity.

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Corrugated Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market?

The North American corrugated packaging for pharmaceutical market is contributed to by major players such as DS Smith and Mondi Group, who meet industry requirements through durable, custom, and sustainable corrugated solutions. Corrugated packaging meets strict regulatory standards for healthcare along with pharmaceutical products, ensuring the integrity and even safety of medicines during transport and storage. Manufacturers offer custom corrugated boxes as well as folding cartons to meet the specific requirements of pharmaceutical products, incorporating features such as fit-to-product technology.

U.S. Market Trends

The adoption of smart packaging and an increase in the need for customization via digital printing. The strong choice for eco-friendly options by online shoppers and the overall rise of e-commerce are boosting the need for recyclable corrugated solutions.

Canada Market Trends

Innovations in material science, digital printing, smart packaging, and automation permit the creation of stronger, more engaging, and even more cost-efficient packaging solutions.

More Insights in Pharmaceutical Packaging:

How is the Opportunistic Rise of Asia Pacific in Corrugated Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market?

The rise of the Asia Pacific market is opportunistic and driven by increasing need from a large and rising population, growing pharmaceutical production, and rising healthcare spending in key markets such as China and India. Government investments in healthcare infrastructure, along with a growing middle class, are increasing healthcare access and even spending, boosting the need for pharmaceutical products and, consequently, their packaging. China and India are anticipated to lead the expansion in this market, with strong manufacturing capabilities and significant contributions to global e-commerce and pharmaceutical production.

China Market Trends

A shift towards sustainable, together with eco-friendly materials, the incorporation of smart packaging technologies such as RFID for traceability and anti-counterfeiting, a rising demand for customized solutions, and features like tamper-evident and child-proof designs.

India Market Trends

India's market trends show growth driven by e-commerce and doorstep delivery, contributing to demand for robust, lightweight, and sustainable packaging such as FSC-certified or recycled options.

How Big is the Success of the European Corrugated Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market?

The market is undergoing substantial growth, with projections indicating a significant rise in value over the next decade. Corrugated cardboard provides excellent strength, durability, and protection for pharmaceutical goods during shipping and handling. Its adaptability also permits customized designs as well as sizes to meet specific pharmaceutical product needs.

Germany Market Trends

There is a strong target of using sustainable and recyclable materials, like FSC-certified corrugated boards, to meet stringent EU environmental mandates as well as corporate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals. The German market is anticipated to experience steady growth, with significant growth expected for specialty and smart packaging solutions.

France Market Trends

A rise in need for sustainable and recyclable materials, increased usage of customized, lightweight, and moisture-resistant solutions for temperature-sensitive drugs, the rising e-commerce sector, and the growth of online pharmacies also led to the need for custom, durable corrugated cartons for home delivery of medicines.

Segment Outlook

Box Type Insights

The regular slotted container (RSC) segment dominated the market due to its cost-effectiveness, exceptional versatility, and efficient, standardized design that facilitates rapid assembly and even compatibility with automated packaging lines. Their standardized design requires less material during manufacturing, contributing to significant cost savings for pharmaceutical firms. Moreover, their robust design as well as efficient management make them well-suited for the intricate supply chains and logistics of the pharmaceutical market.

The die-cut/folio boxes segment will grow at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034 due to their versatility, improved branding potential, and even superior product protection. These boxes enable precise customization for numerous drug formats, ensuring secure storage and tamper resistance while meeting stringent regulatory standards. The growing need for sustainable yet attractive packaging is also uplifting adoption, as die-cut/sleeve boxes reduce material waste and provide eco-friendly solutions. Their ability to combine safety, functionality, together with consumer appeal makes them a preferred alternative.

Wall Type Insights

The single-wall corrugated segment dominates the market because it provides a balance of cost-effectiveness, sufficient strength, and protection for many pharmaceutical products, making it ideal for numerous applications from lightweight medications to larger boxes for transport. Corrugated board, which includes single walls, is usually made from recycled materials, which works with the rising environmental concerns of both consumers and pharmaceutical firms, thus driving its use.

The double-wall corrugated segment is the fastest growing in the corrugated packaging for pharmaceutical market during the forecast period. The growth of e-commerce and also the shift to more sustainable, even equally protective, packaging materials. The boom in online pharmaceutical sales creates a substantial need for robust and reliable packaging solutions, as shipments now travel directly to consumers, demanding higher levels of protection.

Application Insights

The injectables & biologics segment is the fastest growing in the corrugated packaging for pharmaceutical market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of these advanced drug therapies needs specialized, sterile, and secure corrugated and other packaging solutions. New devices such as auto-injectors, pre-filled syringes, and safety syringes are becoming more common, demanding innovative and secure packaging. High-performance materials and technologies are required to offer better barrier properties and even controlled environments to protect these drugs from light, oxygen, and moisture.

The oral solid dosage segment led the global market in 2024. Due to its high need and widespread usage in tablets and capsules, which account for the majority of prescribed and even over-the-counter medicines. Corrugated packaging provides durability, protection against moisture and physical damage, and cost-effectiveness during bulk transportation and storage. Moreover, rising e-commerce distribution of medicines, efficient space utilization, and regulatory compliance needs, thus strengthen the supremacy of oral solid dosage forms in corrugated pharmaceutical packaging.

Add-On Features Insights

The tamper-evident seals and closures segment dominates due to regulatory mandates, the demand for product integrity and safety, preventing fraud and counterfeiting, and even building consumer trust. Agencies such as the FDA in the US mandate tamper-evident features on pharmaceutical packaging to protect users from adulterated products. Compliance is vital to avoid penalties, product recalls, and even damage to a company's reputation. As pharmaceutical products move via complex global supply chains, tamper-evident packaging offers an extra layer of security, ensuring the product's authenticity and also safety from the manufacturer to the patient.

The moisture-barrier or coated boards segment is the fastest growing in the corrugated packaging for pharmaceutical market during the forecast period. Innovations in nano-coatings and water-based barrier coatings enhance performance and allow the development of more advanced and even sustainable packaging solutions. Stricter regulations regarding drug safety, child-resistance, and tamper-evidence are pushing manufacturers to adopt developed barrier technologies in their packaging.

Distribution Channel Insights

The direct to pharmaceutical (OEM) segment dominates the corrugated packaging for the pharmaceutical market due to corrugated packaging's cost-effectiveness, lightweight structure, and strength, versatility in custom design, which offer essential product protection during transit and even warehousing. The use of recyclable and usually eco-friendly corrugated materials works with the growing global need for sustainable packaging, decreasing the environmental impact of pharmaceutical logistics.

The contract packaging and CMOs segment is the fastest growing in the corrugated packaging for pharmaceutical market during the forecast period, driven by rising pharmaceutical complexity, the requirement for specialized expertise and facilities offered by CMOs, cost-efficiency for pharma firms, and the global growth of the industry. Pharmaceutical firms can avoid a remarkable capital investment in packaging infrastructure by outsourcing to contract packagers.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Market

In July 2025, Smurfit Westrock touts ‘significant improvements’ to operations at 1-year mark. The firm will continue to focus on enhancing its corrugated box system, including improving its footprint and cutting “loss-making” customer contracts.

In April 2025, Mondi will have completed the purchase of the Western Europe assets of Schumacher Packaging, amplifying the product range, capacity, and innovation available to users demanding high-performance, sustainable packaging at scale.

Top Market Players

WestRock (including Smurfit WestRock)

Mondi Group

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)

Amcor plc (paperboard & specialty cartons)

Rengo Co., Ltd.

VPK Group

Sonoco Products Company

Graphic Packaging International

International Paper

DS Smith

Segments Covered in the Report

By Box Type

Regular Slotted Container (RSC)

Die-Cut/Folio Boxes

Sleeve & Tray Configurations

Printed Promotional/Instructional Packaging

By Wall Type

Single-Wall Corrugated

Double-Wall Corrugated

Triple-Wall Corrugated



By Application

Oral Solid Dosage

Injectables & Biologics

Medical Devices & Diagnostics

Over-the-Counter Healthcare Products

By Add-On Features

Tamper-Evident Seals and Closures

Moisture-Barrier or Coated Boards

Printed Safety and Dosing Information

Temperature-Control Liner Inserts

By Distribution Channel

Direct to Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (OEM)

Contract Packaging and CMOs

Wholesale and Drug Distributors



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



