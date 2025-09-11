iPhone 17 Protection, Built for You, From Urban Armor Gear

Irvine, California, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County, Calif. (Sept. 9th, 2025) – Urban Armor Gear (UAG), leading designer of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, power and accessories, is excited to announce the launch of its latest collection of protective cases for the new Apple iPhone 17 models. Protection that fits the way you live, the new UAG range has everything from ultimate protection to slim, understated designs. The perfect phone case for you is here.

UAG’s cases are ‘Built To Go Further’ and equipped to take the new iPhone 17 to the next level. The team at UAG has worked tirelessly to introduce complementary MagSafe accessories like the popular Mag2 Dual Magnetic Ring, 5k mAh Power Bank, Kevlar® Wallet, and more. In addition to these options, UAG’s commitment to rugged durability and protection has never been greater.

UAG’s new iPhone 17 collection features:

Precise Fit and Function: The iPhone 17 has a completely new look, and UAG’s cases have been designed to work seamlessly with all of the new models. A raised camera bezel safely protects the new enlarged camera opening on the Pro models, while slim case offerings like the Dot and Essential Armor series give the new iPhone Air the discreet protection it deserves.

Military-Grade Protection: Engineered to exceed military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G-516.6), each case in the collection provides reliable defense against accidental drops, bumps and scratches, keeping users' iPhones safe in the most challenging environments.

MagSafe Compatibility: All iPhone 17 cases offered on the UAG website support wireless charging and are also compatible with MagSafe accessories. This year, UAG has introduced their own accessories to add to your tech arsenal. Mobile charging solutions, kickstands, wallets, and more have been created to elevate your handset experience.

Eco-Friendly Options: UAG is proud to introduce eco-friendly case options consisting of up to 50% recycled materials and increased sustainability in packaging. These additions reflect the brand's commitment to sustainability with the added benefit of unmatched durability and style.

“Your case is the first line of defense for your phone, and it’s also the first impression when you set your phone down on the table,” said Casey Bevington, Chief Brand Officer at UAG. “We want to provide our customers the utmost in protection, while allowing their personalities to match. We’re confident that this year’s collection has the perfect case for every UAG fan.”

In addition to offering superior protection for the iPhone 17, UAG also offers premium protection for countless other tech essentials. From Apple watch straps to rugged tablet cases and sleeves, UAG designs products with security and longevity in mind. Inspire confidence and upgrade your essential tech to the best protection on the market.

The new UAG iPhone 17 cases are available now on the Urban Armor Gear website and at select retail partners. To learn more about the collection or to purchase, visit www.urbanarmorgear.com

About Urban Armor Gear

Founded over a decade ago on a simple premise; to make a superior product that would allow us to take our tech further. Today we continue to create quality rugged protective gear for your essential tech devices; developed from an obsessive dedication to quality, a commitment to inspired design and fueled by an authentic community. Designed, engineered and proven in Southern California, we are Built to Go Further, we are UAG.

Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information

