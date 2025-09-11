Ryze Superfoods Voluntarily Discontinues Health Claims for RYZE Mushroom Coffee and Matcha Following National Advertising Division Inquiry

New York, NY, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its marketplace monitoring program, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division investigated express and implied claims made by Ryze Superfoods, LLC in online advertising regarding the benefits and efficacy of its RYZE Mushroom Coffee and RYZE Mushroom Matcha products.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) inquired into Ryze Superfoods’ express claims that its Mushroom Coffee provides “all-day energy, sharper focus, healthier digestion, [] better immune support,” and “better sleep.” It also examined whether Ryze Superfoods’ advertising implied that its Mushroom Matcha product provides the same appetite-suppressing benefits as GLP-1 agonists without the side effects.

During the inquiry, Ryze Superfoods informed NAD that it had permanently discontinued the challenged express claims. As a result, NAD did not review the claims on the merits and the voluntarily discontinued claims will be treated, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Ryze Superfoods further informed NAD that it “is modifying the presentation of its advertising claims.”

