Dayforce Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Sixth Consecutive Year

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employees Enterprises. Dayforce was recognized for the sixth consecutive year, driven by Dayforce’s Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Operating across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ), Dayforce delivers quantifiable value to organizations globally with a single AI-powered people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics. Dayforce is trusted by more than 6,980 customers, including leading organizations such as OTG Management, Swissport, Orica, the Kansas City Chiefs, and more.

“Our customers are navigating an increasingly complex and global landscape, where every dollar counts and operational efficiency is essential. At Dayforce, we’re dedicated to simplifying this work and empowering organizations everywhere to harness the power of AI to unlock greater productivity and impact,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Strategy, Product, and Technology Officer at Dayforce, Inc. “We believe our recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for a sixth consecutive year validates our brand promise to make work life better for our customers and their people, while delivering real value through our AI-powered people platform.”

Dayforce provides organizations around the world with a single source of truth for their people data, giving them important real-time insights into their workforce so they can make data-driven decisions and stay agile. Powered by AI, Dayforce helps businesses maximize the productivity of their people, operate with confidence, and realize quantifiable value.

