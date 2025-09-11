More Leverage Solutions Launches NextPR Engine™ to Help Small Businesses Claim Visibility in the AI Search Era

Chicago, IL, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More Leverage Solutions, Inc., a Gen X, woman-owned agency founded by Patty Dominguez, a Gen X entrepreneur with a Fortune 50 background in corporate strategy and business growth, today announced the launch of NextPR Engine™, a visibility platform designed to help service-based small businesses win visibility where buyers are actually searching: inside AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok, not just Google.

Consumer behavior has shifted dramatically. More people are asking AI platforms for recommendations than ever before, and traditional SEO alone can’t secure that ground. This creates a golden opportunity for small businesses to establish trust and authority in a brand-new way. NextPR Engine™ is built to make sure they don’t get left behind.

“Small business owners are under incredible pressure to prove credibility fast,” said Patty Dominguez, Founder and Chief AI Officer of More Leverage Solutions. “The reality is, people aren’t just ‘Googling it’ anymore, they’re asking AI. If you’re invisible there, you’re losing opportunities. NextPR Engine™ changes that.”

NextPR Engine™ helps businesses secure high-authority media placements that AI systems recognize as trusted sources, strengthen discoverability in today’s search-and-answer economy, and build measurable trust that converts attention into new clients.

The launch of NextPR Engine™ marks the official rollout of Stage 1 of Leverage OS™, a small business growth operating system built on three pillars:

Stage 1: Visibility: NextPR Engine™ ensures your brand is seen and cited.

NextPR Engine™ ensures your brand is seen and cited. Stage 2: Conversion: Know Your Leads™ and Follow-Up Flywheel™ turn attention into clients.

Know Your Leads™ and Follow-Up Flywheel™ turn attention into clients. Stage 3: Optimization: The Cashflow Command Center™ stabilizes and scales revenue.

“Credibility, conversion, and consistency, that’s the continuum we’re delivering,” added Dominguez. “this gives small businesses the same structural advantage as the Fortune 50, but with the agility and heart of an entrepreneurial agency.”

To see how visible your business is today, request a free Visibility Audit at https://nextprengine.com/visibility-audit

About More Leverage Solutions



More Leverage Solutions helps small business owners win the credibility game in the new trust economy. Founded by Fortune 50 strategist and Credibility Architect Patty Dominguez, the company installs intelligent systems that turn visibility into authority and automate the follow-up that keeps businesses top of mind with both people and AI.

Press inquiries

More Leverage Solutions

https://moreleverage.io/

Patty Dominguez - Founder & Chief AI Officer

patty@moreleverage.io

(844) 242-6686

2501 Chatham Rd #4383

Springfield, IL 62704



