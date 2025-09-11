Urban Alliance on Race Relations Supports Sept 13 “No to Hate, Yes to Immigrants” Counter-Rally

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urban Alliance on Race Relations (UARR) stands in firm solidarity with community organizers, unions, educators, and families who will gather at Christie Pits Park on Saturday, September 13 (12–4:30pm) for the “No to Hate, Yes to Immigrants” counter-rally.

Nearly a century after the infamous 1933 Christie Pits Riot, where Jewish and Italian immigrants resisted a violent Nazi attack, white supremacist groups are once again attempting to sow division in the very same park. The UARR condemns these hateful actions in the strongest possible terms.

“Toronto is a city built by immigrants, Indigenous peoples, and racialized communities. Hate has no place here — not in our parks, not in our schools, not in our democracy,” said Nigel Barriffe, President of the Urban Alliance on Race Relations. “As educators, workers, parents, and neighbours, we know that when we stand together — across race, faith, and background — we are stronger, safer, and freer.”

The UARR calls on:

All levels of government to ensure that public spaces are safe from hate and harassment.



Community members to come out in large numbers on September 13 to affirm love, justice, and solidarity.



Media outlets to accurately frame these events as a fight against hate, not a “both-sides” conflict.



The Sept 13 counter-rally will include music, choirs, poetry, children’s activities, face painting, henna, and free ice cream, alongside speeches and workshops. It is a family-friendly event designed to uplift and unite.

“As Black, Indigenous, Jewish, Muslim, immigrant, and working-class communities, our struggles are interconnected,” added Barriffe. “The same forces of white supremacy that attacked Jewish Torontonians in 1933 are those who scapegoat migrants today. We say clearly: never again means never again.”

Event Details:

Saturday, September 13, 2025

12–4:30 pm

Christie Pits Park, Toronto (South-east corner near Bloor & Christie)

For comment:

Nigel Barriffe, President

Urban Alliance on Race Relations

416-427-1192